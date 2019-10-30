Music to Your Ears：Hey, we count on you!

British anthropologist Dr Robin Dunbar claims that humans can maintain about 150 friendships, divided into "layers". The closest friend layer is made up of about five of your best friends; just like the TV show!

I asked my students about the importance of friends and friendship and was impressed at the range and depth of the responses I got. In secondary school, friends can often be the most important thing in a teenager's life, sometimes even more important than family. My students told me about how much they confide in their friends and talk about the stresses of school and Hong Kong life. They also told me how important it was to have friends they could relax and have fun with and share their common interests like sports, games or music!

There are so many great pop songs about friends, but "Count on Me" by Bruno Mars stood out because it is a favourite of "Le Ciel", a singing group at my school. The group is comprised of Alyssa, Ivy, Nicole, and Taylor, all form three students that performed at last year's Hong Kong Schools English Band Showcase. I asked the group about the song:

Q: Why is this song special to you?

A: We really like this song because not only does it have a nice rhythm and a wonderful melody, but the words and meaning are so touching too! Having friends you can count on is so important these days.

Q: Do you have a favourite part of the song?

A: When we sing the chorus, the audience really seems to enjoy it the most. We love the energy that comes from a live show because it gives us confidence to be better.

Indeed, "Count on Me" is a positive and uplifting song that talks about the importance of friendship, and how friendship is a two-way street. To have a friend you must be a friend too.

◆'Count On Me'

If you ever find yourself stuck in the middle of the sea

I'll sail the world to find you

If you ever find yourself lost in the dark and you can't see

I'll be the light to guide you

Find out what we're made of, when we are called to help our friends in need

You can count on me like one, two, three

I'll be there

And I know when I need it, I can count on you like four, three, two

You'll be there

'Cause that's what friends are supposed to do, oh yeah

Ooh, ooh,

Yeah, yeah

If you're tossin' and you're turnin' and you just can't fall asleep, I'll sing a song beside you

And if you ever forget how much you really mean to me

Every day I will remind you

Oh

Find out what we're made of

When we are called to help our friends in need

...

You'll always have my shoulder when you cry

I'll never let go

Never say goodbye

■ Quiz

Listen to the song and match the lines to their meaning. (see the picture)

■ Glossary

confide in sb 向……傾訴

uplifting 鼓舞的

Something is a two-way street 需要雙方共同努力

toss and turn 輾轉反側

■ Audio: link.mingpao.com/60979.htm

By Michael Agopsowicz Veteran Secondary NET

Chairperson of Hong Kong Schools English Band Showcase

FB/IG: mrmichaelteacher