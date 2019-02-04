Editorial：Economy can't be saved by cash handouts

In view of the global economy as well as the impact of domestic factors, observers did not have any high hopes for the latest results of HSBC. Still, the actual situation is even worse than expected. The bank's reported profit before tax fell by 18% in the third quarter, steeper than the market's expectation of 12%. Although HSBC has businesses all over the world, its operations in Hong Kong are still a major driving force behind its profit growth. The results reported by HSBC have inevitably invited doubts about the economic outlook of Hong Kong. The bank said in the face of the challenging business environment in Hong Kong, there could be more charges having to do with commercial banking in Hong Kong. Apart from the trade war, the ongoing social movement in the city is also among the factors considered.

The Hong Kong economy is facing blows from all sides. Not only are SMEs "bleeding non-stop", but all sectors from export, tourism to the retail industry have been seriously affected. It is true that Hong Kong exports have recorded the biggest quarterly decrease in a decade mainly because of the Sino-US trade war. However, the poor performance of the retail and tourism industries is obviously related to the incessant violence. The number of inbound travellers has shrunk continuously over the past few months. The shrinkage worsened as a sharp fall of 50% was recorded in the first half of October. The average occupancy of hotels plunged. Some in the sector have described themselves as facing the worst "plight" since the outbreak of SARS in 2003. What is happening in the retail sector is equally tragic, with the decline in sales worsening from 13.1% in July to 25.3% in August — the biggest monthly drop Hong Kong has ever seen. Still, the decline in the past two months might have been even more appalling. Indeed, in districts with frequent violent clashes, there are empty shops waiting to be leased and shops that are closing down. As for the catering sector, more than 35% of total sales have been lost since June, resulting in the shutdown of about 300 restaurants and thousands of job cuts.

Some restaurants and small shops are clinging on to their business, hoping that the situation will turn better as the year end peak season draws near. However, if the unrest and chaos remains, it is feared that a large number of businesses may end up choosing to "surrender", leading to a catastrophic wave of closures. The severity of Hong Kong's current economic crisis is no less than that during the SARS outbreak. Even if the government has the money, blindly giving hasty remedies is not advisable. A consumption coupon or cash handout would only be the worst of the worst strategies.

明報社評 2019.10.29：最壞情况還在後頭 撐經濟忌藥石亂投

香港迎來經濟寒冬，匯控發表業績，預告第4季要為本港工商金融業務作出重大撥備，反映經濟形勢殊不樂觀，更壞情况還在後頭。反修例風暴曠日持久，零售和旅遊業首當其衝，迄今港府推出的三輪紓困措施，作用只是「吊鹽水」，但求阻止中小企倒閉潮和失業率急升，唯有社會回復穩定、暴力得到遏止，才能有長遠復元之計。香港經濟斷崖式下跌，全年大有可能出現負增長，撐經濟保就業需要對症下藥，以現金券等方式變相派錢是藥石亂投，絕非明智之舉。

受環球經濟和本港因素影響，外界本已看淡匯控最新業績表現，未料實際情况比預期更糟，第3季列帳基準稅前盈利下跌18%，差過預期的12%。匯控業務遍全球，然而香港依然是公司盈利增長的一個主要動力，今次匯控交出的成績表，難免令人憂慮香港經濟前景。匯控表示，香港市場環境嚴峻，需要為本港工商金融貸款業務增加撥備，箇中除了有貿易戰因素，同時亦因為社會運動持續。

香港經濟受到全方位打擊，中小企失血不止，由出口、旅遊到零售業都受到嚴重影響。本港出口錄得近10年最大單季跌幅，原因主要是中美貿易戰，可是零售和旅遊業表現之惡劣，卻明顯與暴力不息有關。過去數月，訪港旅客人次拾級而下，10月份上半月跌幅擴大至接近五成，酒店房間平均入住率斷崖式急跌，業界形容「災情」是2003年SARS時期以來最嚴重。零售業情况同樣慘不忍睹。零售業銷貨量跌幅由7月份的13.1%，擴大至8月份的25.3%，是有紀錄以來最大單月跌幅，近兩個月情况只怕更為惡劣，在暴力衝突頻頻的地區，「旺舖招租」、「光榮結業」等字眼不時可見。餐飲業方面，自6月以來，業界生意整體跌幅超過三成五，約有300間餐廳結業，數以千計員工失業。

隨着年尾消費旺季臨近，一些食肆和小商戶仍想竭力苦撐，希望生意有改善，可是如果動盪亂局仍未平息，恐怕大量商戶會選擇「投降」，出現災難式倒閉潮。刻下香港經濟危機深重，不下於SARS時期，即使政府有錢也不應藥石亂投，無論派現金券還是派錢，都是下下之策。

■Glossary

suit sth to sth/sb：to make sth appropriate for sth/sb

cling on to sth：to be unwilling to get rid of sth

closure：the situation when a factory, shop, etc. shuts permanently