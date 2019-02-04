Australian in HK : Wen Jiabao can again save HK — as Governor!

As Hong Kong continues its descent into chaos, Wen could again save us if he became Governor. He has the only authority that really matters: moral authority which generates trust and respect.

Wen listens to all sides. He is willing to meet all sides. Who could forget the way he responded to disasters in China or the way he used his New Year holidays to visit university campuses to share meals and ideas with students?

Wen's presence would break the dialogue deadlock in Hong Kong. His appointment would be a win-win for Beijing and HK ... and send the stock market soaring!

■Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

Website: www.v2catholic.com

E-mail: jdwomi@gmail.com

audio link.mingpao.com/15210.htm