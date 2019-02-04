Australian in HK : Wen Jiabao can again save HK — as Governor!

【明報專訊】299 people died in HK when SARS struck in 2003. HK's economy was in crisis. But a dramatic upturn took place when Wen Jiabao paid a three-day visit. Wen oversaw an agreement to liberalise Mainland trade, services and travel. In 2003 Wen saved HK.
As Hong Kong continues its descent into chaos, Wen could again save us if he became Governor. He has the only authority that really matters: moral authority which generates trust and respect.
Wen listens to all sides. He is willing to meet all sides. Who could forget the way he responded to disasters in China or the way he used his New Year holidays to visit university campuses to share meals and ideas with students?
Wen's presence would break the dialogue deadlock in Hong Kong. His appointment would be a win-win for Beijing and HK ... and send the stock market soaring!
■Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆
