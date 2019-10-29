John Larrysson's Column : 'Eye for eye'

Leviticus is the set of laws for ancient Israel and one of the older parts of the Bible. In part of chapter 24 the law reads:

Anyone who injures their neighbour is to be injured in the same manner: fracture for fracture, eye for eye, tooth for tooth. The one who has inflicted the injury must suffer the same injury. Whoever kills an animal must make restitution, but whoever kills a human being is to be put to death. You are to have the same law for the foreigner and the native-born. I am the LORD your God.

— The Holy Bible, New International Version

The Bible was and in many ways is radical. In ancient times upper class and lower class people received different punishments. Foreigners were treated differently from the native born. This unusual law code asked for everyone to be treated the same. In Hong Kong, do upper class people get punished the same as working class people? Do people here treat Putonghua speakers with the same respect used for Cantonese or British English speakers?

Anyone who is angry that a rioter's eye was injured, but has never said anything against police officers' eyes being injured by lasers, or a thrown brick, is not following the Bible or Christ. Going to church, praying and singing songs, but to hold such hate in your heart is an insult to the God of the Bible.

■Audio and full text:

link.mingpao.com/15488.htm