Editorial : New land policies in Shenzhen

Property prices in Shenzhen have been rocketing in tandem with the city's economic development. Now they are the second highest across the nation after Beijing. High property prices have affected economic development in a negative way and put residents under innumerable types of pressure in their daily lives. At the beginning of this century, many participants in the manufacturing industry were forced to "flee" due to the sharp increase in land prices. In 2007, the rate of economic growth slowed down. With the subsequent financial crisis, the growth rate was merely 5.3% in 2009. In 2015, a number of giant corporations, such as Huawei, ZTE, BYD and DJI, moved their headquarters to neighbouring Dongguan and Huizhou, sounding the alarm for Shenzhen again.

The land policies recently unveiled by the Shenzhen authorities involve work in two aspects. The first is the setting of maximum prices for the sale of land in different districts and for four different types of land use, namely residential, commercial, operational and industrial. This is aimed at curbing the rapid rise in property prices root and branch. The second is the promise to provide guaranteed housing for low-income groups. By 2035, 1.7 million units will be completed, one million of which will be affordable housing and low-rent housing. 420,000 units will be released into the market by late next year. Affordable housing will be priced at 50% to 60% of the market level, while the rent for low-rent housing units will be 30% of the market value. These measures are aimed at boosting supply to curb the rise in property prices.

It remains to be seen what will be achieved by these two "tough measures". But they have attracted criticism. Critics argue that property prices are already so high as to be unsustainable, and the measures are too late to be a solution. Some analysts even argue that the price limitations will undermine investment incentives and will shrink the supply in the long term. When the population continues to grow, the increase in demand will in turn cause property prices to keep climbing. Shenzhen has a registered population of 13 million at the moment, while the actual population is 20 million. Furthermore, hundreds of thousands of people are added to the population every year. When demand does not go down, one million units of affordable housing will be merely a drop in the ocean even if they become a reality. Currently the flat ownership rate in Shenzhen is merely 23.7%. Whether the policies will enable more people to get onto the property ladder is dependent on other factors, not to mention that it is not the government's absolute responsibility to make more people flat owners.

The aim of the Shenzhen municipal government's policies is to lower the cost of the use of land by the real economy and to protect people's livelihood. It is another matter whether they are strong enough for the aim. But the government has at least responded to citizens' demands.

明報社評2019.10.28：深圳重錘遏抑地價 香港檢討有何可為

深圳市政府上周宣布，對土地出讓實行限價，同時要求參與競拍的發展商必須提供一定比例的廉價和廉租房，政府又承諾未來提供100萬套廉價和廉租房。此舉是否能夠遏抑樓價尚待觀察，但傳遞了一個十分明晰的信號，政府對房價急劇上升不會坐視不理。深圳出重錘對付房價，被解讀為拋棄香港土地政策模式，是否如此，值得討論，但香港應該考慮，深圳的這些措施對香港有何參考意義。

深圳的樓價隨着該市的經濟增長速度一直飈升，目前僅次於北京居全國第二高。高樓價為經濟發展帶來負面影響，以及為居民帶來生活壓力，罄竹難書。本世紀初因為土地價格急升，大量製造業被迫「外逃」，2007年的經濟增長速度放緩，加上後來的金融海嘯影響，2009年的增速只有5.3%；2015年又遭遇多家超級企業，包括華為、中興、比亞迪和大疆等將總部遷到鄰近的東莞和惠州，再次為深圳敲響警鐘。

深圳市目前推出的土地政策分兩個方向，一是為各個區分別訂定賣地最高價格，為不同的土地用途，住宅、商業、辦公和工業4種訂定不同的具體價格，從根本限制土地價格飈升；二是承諾為低收入群體提供住房保障，2035年前將會有170萬個單位落成，其中100萬套為廉價房和廉租房，明年底前首先推出42萬套，而且將廉價房的價格定在市場價的五成到六成，廉租房的租金定在市場價的三成，以提高供應遏抑樓價。

深圳的這兩個「辣招」將會取得什麼效果，有待觀察，但引來批評，認為樓價已經高處不勝寒，遲來的應對是後知後覺，更有分析認為，限價會降低投資意欲，長遠造成供應萎縮，而人口不斷膨脹，到頭來需求增加反而會導致樓價繼續攀升。深圳目前登記人口1300萬，實際居民達到2000萬，而且每年遞增幾十萬人，需求不減，即使100萬套低價單位全部兌現，也是杯水車薪。深圳市目前的私房自有率只有23.7%，這個措施是否能夠讓更多人買到「上車盤」，則還要取決於其他因素，更何况要讓更多人擁有物業，也不是政府必須履行的責任。

深圳市政府的政策目標是要降低實體經濟的用地成本，以及保障民生，至於力度是否足以達至政策目標，另作別論，起碼政府已經採取措施回應市民的訴求。

■Glossary

municipal : connected with or belonging to a town, city or district that has its own local government

in tandem : a thing that works or happens in tandem with sth else works together with it or happens at the same time as it

innumerable : too many to be counted