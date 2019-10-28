Ask & Learn聞問切：句意雜錦（下）

‧Some stories have fallen out of favour.

Fall out of favour 是不再受喜愛的意思。更精確地說，以前為讀者所喜愛，今非昔比。Favour 有很多意思，其中之一是恩惠、照顧等，所以求別人幫忙，可以是 to ask for a favour。

‧That can't be the enduring appeal.

Appeal用作名詞時，至少有兩個意思。一個是呼籲、懇求、上訴，例如He is not happy with the court's decision and is appealing for overturning it. 他不滿法庭的判決，現正上訴推翻判決。

另一個意思是魅力、吸引力。 Enduring appeal 就是持久的吸引力。讀者示下的句子可譯為「那樣的話不可能維持吸引力。」

