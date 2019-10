【明報專訊】It is the nature of children to ask questions, and it is the nature of parents and teachers to provide (提供) them with answers. In fact, throughout our entire lives we learn by seeing, by doing, and by having things explained to us. Explain to is to give or tell someone the facts in a clear manner (清晰的方式). "Certain things are difficult for me to explain to my kids," Heloise said.