A Journey Backwards : What a package tour brings

In the past two years, I've had the opportunity to conceive and escort tours around art festivals myself. The challenges soon became obvious to me. Among the hundreds of attractions and artworks available, which ones would interest the majority of a tour group? While Instagram friendly artworks are always popular among the younger generation, good works do not necessarily strike the senses immediately. To do a place justice, both types of works should be included somehow.

Next, how do we tell a story that would not only let the group make sense of a place but also keep them entertained? The Internet has no shortage of stories. Anyone in the group who bothers to run a search would soon be able to grasp the basics of a place. To string together a narrative that would bring the space into perspective is the hardest, and the most rewarding task for any story-teller.

Last but not least, it is always essential to squeeze in a few toilet and ice-cream breaks in the middle of a five-hour bus ride. Taking care of basic human needs is as important as impressing the group with master works. A full stomach will get the group going a long way.

All of the above are enough to get one's adrenaline (腎上腺素) to spike to an unhealthy level. But the joy always comes in the end (if it does at all) when the group leaves with new inspirations, be they for the place or the individuals themselves. A tour never exhausts a place's beauty and stories. At its best, a well-conceived tour opens a door for people to further their encounter with a place in their own interest and time, or to reflect upon their habits numbed (使麻木) by usual and mundane things. Next time I join a package tour, I will be sure to play a better member.

■Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough.

Email: monafpchu@gmail.com

Facebook: A Journey Backwards