名人教英文：Call 林鄭的 bluff ?

Call somebody's bluff，直譯係「叫某人的自我吹噓」，仍然不明其所以然，是吧？

Bluff 最直接的口語譯法，係「作大」，也即是書面語的「虛張聲勢」。

To bluff is to try to deceive someone as to one's abilities or intentions，企圖欺騙別人自己有如此這般的能力或意圖，有自吹自擂之意。用做動詞：

‧He's been bluffing all along. 他一直不過在「拋浪頭」、嚇唬人罷了。

用做名詞：

‧The purchase offer has been denounced as a bluff. 那個收購建議被視為充大頭鬼的把戲。

有說 ，bluff 等於「充大頭鬼」，源自紙牌撲克 poker 遊戲：明明沒有一手好牌，卻「二仔底死跟」，強行冒充底牌是一張皇牌，bluffing your way through，去「大、嚇窒」對手。

‧He bluffed them into surrendering. 他成功嚇得他們投降。

於是倒過頭來，to call somebody's bluff 又可理解為「大返佢」，去揭對方根本不堪一擊的底牌：

To make an opponent show his hand in order to reveal that its value is weaker than his heavy betting suggests，令對手攤牌，揭露其「冇料扮四條」。

To challenge someone to carry out a stated intention, in the expectation of being able to expose it as a pretence，去挑戰某人是否夠膽說到做到，預期由此暴露對方也不過是說說、裝模作樣罷了。

於是，去 call 林鄭的 bluff，是指民主派議員不如將計就計，大聲回應樂意與林鄭對話，看她肯不肯，但預期她不會答應，由此暴露當中的虛偽。

‧Carrie Lam says she's happy to dialogue with the people. Huh. Let's call her bluff. 林鄭月娥說她樂意與市民對話。哈，我哋「大」返佢。

這一幕沒有發生，是因為絕大部分民主派中人都覺得，林鄭的「底牌」已眾所周知，不必勞師動眾去揭露了。

另例：

‧I am tempted to call his bluff as I can hardly believe he would carry out his threat. 我真想叫他「你就來吧」，因為我絕不相信他的恫嚇。

話說回頭，要非常小心 bluff 這個字，並非淨係代表負面意思，亦有 being direct, rudely frank, outspoken and unconventional ，率性直接、敢言、反傳統的表達。

‧He's a bluff but he's a good teacher.

這句話是說：

他說話即使率直，但他是一個好老師。

■文︰毛孟靜

電郵︰claudiabowring@gmail.com