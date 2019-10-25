Write on... Cultivate an accident 1

It was only later that the conversation got me to thinking about Ephraim Doner, an artist I had known years before in California. I guess he was in his late sixties when I met him, a short, bouncy man with wild white hair and a face that made me think of Albert Einstein. Born in southern Russia, he had fled his homeland and emigrated to the United States when he was in his early twenties. He made beautiful murals (壁畫) of painted tiles, and when the mood was upon him he painted loud and lyrical abstracts. In his studio one day, Doner said to me, "You will always be on the outside looking in unless you speak with an accent. To be an artist in America, you must cultivate an accent. I speak the truth: it is very important that you cultivate an accent."

Then he sat me down in his patio and the instruction began. As it was a fine and mild summer's day along the coast of central California, and as we had a full gallon bottle of cheap red wine to share, we were able to work quite well together, Doner feeding me the words and I, until the jug was almost empty, pronouncing them trippingly on my tongue. Or at least that's what I thought.

The next day, the wine had worn off and my highly cultivated Russian accent was gone. It was just as well, I suppose, because I would have had a hard time convincing anyone in the Monterey artist's community in which I lived that I was an immigrant writer from White Russia.

That didn't keep me from going back to Doner's rustic house in the Carmel Highlands to listen by the hour to the remarkable stories he had to tell. He was very good at that, telling stories. He told, for example, how, when he was about ten or eleven years old, he had been a barefoot messenger boy during the years of the Red Terror, trotting around between remote camps carrying military information for the Cossacks, and how he ran from village to village to hand-deliver their reports. The Red Russians were fighting the White Russians, and the Reds, who would eventually win, were the evil ones. I forget the embellishments, but that would be understandable because those story sessions always took place around a newly-opened gallon of red wine, and that was a long time ago.To be continued...

