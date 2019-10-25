Editorial : The case of Chan Tong-kai

After being released from jail, Chan admitted that he had made an irredeemable mistake. He apologised to the victim's family with his head bowed as well as to society and Hong Kong people, at the same time reiterating that he was willing to go to Taiwan to stand trial and serve time. He also expressed hope that the victim would rest in peace and her family would feel a sense of release. In the body-in-concrete case at Tsuen Wan several years ago, the suspects fled to Taiwan and were "accompanied" by Hong Kong police on their trip back to Hong Kong thanks to cooperation between Taiwan and Hong Kong police. With such a precedent, if the Taiwan authorities are sincere, Chan's self-surrender to Taiwan should go smoothly. However, it seems that what the Taiwan authorities care about most is political calculation rather than judicial justice. Even if Chan is willing to turn himself in, it is uncertain when he can travel to Taiwan.

Chan's alleged murder of his girlfriend in Taiwan also resulted in the death of the baby she was expecting. All the key evidence is there, making it impossible for Hong Kong to handle the case. Only the Taiwanese judiciary can deliver justice on behalf of the victim's family. However, after Chan stated his willingness to turn himself in last week, the Taipei authorities declared that there was a political conspiracy and refused to allow Chan to enter Taiwan.

To make themselves sound plausible, the Minister of the Interior of Tsai Ing-wen's administration changed his stance yesterday and claimed that they had "never barred Chan from entering Taiwan", and that as long as he appeared in Taiwan, they would "arrest" him. However, as long as the National Immigration Agency, which is under the Ministry of the Interior, does not remove Chan's entrance limitation, the theory that Chan "can apply for entrance to Taiwan" is nothing but sophistry intended to obfuscate matters. President Tsai Ing-wen, President of the Executive Yuan Su Tseng-chang, Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung, and Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang are all law graduates. However, amid the row over Chan's proposed self-surrender, what they have said seems to indicate that they have pushed some basic legal concepts to the back of their minds.

The anti-amendment storm in Hong Kong has become an ATM machine for the green camp's political spending. However, the Taipei authorities are handling Chan's proposed self-surrender in a way that undermines Tsai's "righteous" image as a guardian of "sovereignty, Taiwan and human rights". This shows that when handling issues concerning the Taiwan Strait, the Taipei authorities can only see politics in complete disregard of the law. Ko Wen-je, mayor of Taipei, describes the Tsai administration's practice as "a typical way to treat the judiciary as a political tool". In Hong Kong, Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng has said that Chan has the autonomy to decide what evidence to provide for the Taiwan authorities. She has also said that if the Taiwan government has any demands, the Hong Kong government will act accordingly as long as the law permits so. As long as the Taiwan authorities are sincere, negotiation is always possible, be it work-level contacts between police of the two regions or technical arrangements concerning evidence. The question is whether the Taipei authorities are willing to stop political manoeuvring.

明報社評2019.10.24：蔡英文政府，你們正在消費的是一屍兩命

台灣殺人案疑犯陳同佳洗黑錢罪刑滿出獄，何時才能赴台投案，仍是未知之數，台北當局未停政治操作，短短數天說法一改再改，將原本可以簡化處理的事情，弄得愈來愈複雜，對死者家屬以至陳同佳而言，都是一種精神折磨。

陳同佳出獄，承認做了無可挽救的錯事，除了向死者家屬鞠躬道歉，亦向社會及香港人說對不起，重申願意赴台受審及服刑，希望死者安息、家屬釋懷。數年前的荃灣石棺案，潛逃台灣的疑犯，在台港警方配合下，由港警「陪同」返港。先例在前，倘若台方有誠意，陳同佳赴台自首，理應水到渠成，問題是台北當局眼中最在意的，似乎是政治盤算而非司法公義。陳同佳縱有投案之心，也不知何時方能赴台。

陳同佳涉嫌在台灣殺死女友，一屍兩命，關鍵證據都在當地，港方處理無從，唯有台灣司法機構才能還死者家屬一個公道，然而上周陳同佳表示願意自首後，台北當局卻揚言背後有政治陰謀，拒絕「收人」。

為了自圓其說，蔡英文政府內政部長昨天改口，聲稱「從沒不讓陳同佳入境」，只要陳現身台灣，便會立即將他「逮捕」，可是隸屬內政部的移民署一日不撤陳同佳的入境管制，所謂「可到台灣申請入境」，不過是混淆視聽的語言偽術。無論總統蔡英文、行政院長蘇貞昌、內政部長徐國勇、法務部長蔡清祥，全是修讀法律出身，可是在陳同佳投案風波中，他們不少言論，似乎都把法律基本理念拋諸腦後。

香港反修例風暴，成為綠營「政治消費」的提款機，可是台北當局處理陳同佳投案，明顯有損蔡英文「顧主權、護台灣、撐人權」的「正義」形象，反映台北當局一遇兩岸議題，眼中只有政治，法律也得靠邊站。台北市長柯文哲形容，蔡英文政府的做法，是「典型把司法當政治工具」。在香港，律政司長鄭若驊表示，陳同佳向台方提供哪些證據，他有自主權，倘若台方有任何要求，只要本港法律容許，港府會盡量配合。只要台方有誠意，無論是兩地警方工作層面接觸，還是證據方面的技術安排，總可有商有量，問題在於台北當局是否願意停止政治操作。

■Glossary

release : the feeling that you are free from pain, anxiety or some other unpleasant feeling

sophistry : the use of clever arguments to persuade people that sth is true when it is really false

obfuscate : to make sth less clear and more difficult to understand, usually deliberately