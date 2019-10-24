Word Puzzle

1. A boat or ship that can travel under water.

4. Tried hard to do something as quickly as possible.

6. Adjective, describing people who refuse to change their mind.

7. Adjective, describing someone who never smiles or laughs.

8. Try again.

■Clues Down

1. Someone who is a loyal follower of a football team.

2. A designer of buildings, bridges and other sorts of structure.

3. A person whose views are the furthest from what most people regard as normal.

4. Dangers; chances of making a bad mistake.

5. Past participle of the verb meaning "to make a picture with a pencil".

■by David Foulds