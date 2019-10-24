名人教英文：Bear the brunt 首當其衝

薩沙：昨晚的龍捲風真恐怖。我剛才在電視上看到景象。

Evelyn: We were so lucky it missed us, otherwise the town would have been devastated.

伊夫林：幸而沒有吹襲我們這裏，否則本鎮也難免一劫。

Sasha: The report said that Deesville, Garland and Old Ford were badly hit.

薩沙：據報道，迪斯維爾、加蘭、奧爾德福特三地飽受摧殘。

Evelyn: They were. My brother lives about twenty miles away and drove over there to see if he could help. He said things were bad enough at Deesville and Old Ford, but Garland had been absolutely flattened.

伊夫林：不錯。家兄住在約二十英里之外，特意開車去看看能不能幫點忙。他說迪斯維爾、奧爾德福特兩地情况十分惡劣，加蘭更簡直被夷平了。

Sasha: So it must have borne the brunt of the storm.

薩沙：加蘭一定是首當其衝。

Evelyn: It certainly had and they need all the help they can get there.

伊夫林：一點不錯，而當地人極需要各種援助。

Sasha: I'll go over at the weekend and see how I can help.

薩沙：我周末會去看看有沒有用得着我的地方。

Evelyn: I'll come with you.

伊夫林：我跟你一起去。

Brunt 是「（侵襲的）最猛烈一擊」，bear 是「承受」，to bear the brunt of something 即「承受侵襲的最猛烈一擊」，等於中文「首當其衝」，例如：The front-line protesters bore the brunt of the attack launched by the frenzied police（警察瘋狂進擊，前線抗議者首當其衝）。

Bear 的分詞（participle）或作born，或作borne。但除非解作「生（孩子）」，不要用born。而即使解作「生（孩子）」，born 也只用於沒有by字的被動語態（passive voice），例如：(1) She has borne a beautiful baby / A becautiful baby has been borne by her（她生了個漂亮的嬰兒）。(2) He was born in Hong Kong（他生於香港）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。