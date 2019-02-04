Editorial : Taiwan's U-turn on Chan's case

Chan's alleged murder of his girlfriend, also a Hongkonger, resulted also in the death of the baby she was expecting. He then fled to Hong Kong. All the important evidence of crime concerning the murder case is in Taiwan. Furthermore, Hong Kong has a common law system and adheres to the "territoriality principle", meaning that it can do nothing about a murder case that happened in Taiwan. Ultimately the Hong Kong authorities managed to convict Chan of money laundering only. Having served his term of imprisonment, Chan is to be released today. All eyes are on his next move.

Chan's indication of his willingness to surrender himself to the Taiwan authorities last week has generated a buzz of discussion in Taiwan and Hong Kong. While the Hong Kong government expressed its willingness to act accordingly and provide assistance, the Taiwan authorities adopted a stance of non-cooperation. Talking loftily about Chan's so-called "reluctant self-surrender", Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council depicted the whole affair as a political conspiracy, demanding that the Hong Kong government promise to sign a mutual legal assistance agreement if it wanted the Taiwanese government to remand Chan in Taiwan's custody. Su Tseng-chang, president of the Executive Yuan, even said that Beijing and Hong Kong were trying to send Chan to Taiwan so as to "justify the amendments", that "we will not fall into the trap", and that Taiwan would not "let a fugitive fool around". Such words still ringing in the ear, the Taiwan authorities have suddenly done a "splendid U-turn", with the Mainland Affairs Council announcing that the Taiwan authorities will send their police tasked with prosecution to Hong Kong to "escort the suspect" today.

The Hong Kong government pressed ahead with the amendments to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance in complete disregard of public opinion, sparking the anti-amendment storm. Both the blue and green camps admit that President Tsai Ing-wen has derived considerable political benefit from the incident, which has put her campaign for the presidential election early next year in a favourable position. Through intense political manoeuvring, the Taipei authorities have earned a lot of political capital. Some observers in Taiwan have even described Hong Kong as an ATM machine for the green camp's "political spending" with an unlimited overdraft facility. However, the Taipei authorities' political operation on Chan seems to have provoked a backlash. Apart from the blue camp, which has turned the Tsai administration's weapon against itself by accusing it of doing away with its judicial autonomy and departing from judicial justice, some people in the legal sector as well as many ordinary citizens also believe that there is no reason why Taiwan should not open its door and accept a murder suspect's self-surrender.

If the Taiwan authorities handle Chan's self-surrender in a normal manner, the matter can be regarded as a purely criminal case and handled at a judicial level in accordance with the law. However, as the presidential election is approaching, it is highly questionable whether the Taipei authorities are willing to give up this "political ATM machine" easily. From refusing to allow Chan to enter Taiwan previously to making a U-turn and allowing him to turn himself in, the Taipei authorities seem to care more about political manoeuvring. At this stage, it can only be hoped that the Taiwan authorities will treat the criminal case as it is and that they will not create any more twists and turns to Chan's case that prevent judicial justice from being served.

明報社評2019.10.23：台方轉軚仍卸責港府 陳同佳案防再生枝節

港人陳同佳赴台自首一事峰迴路轉，之前信誓旦旦「不會上當」的台北當局，突來一記「華麗轉身」，強調從來「沒有拒收問題」，今天將派檢警赴港押解陳同佳。

陳同佳涉在台灣謀殺港人女友，一屍兩命，其後潛逃返港。由於兇案所有重要罪證均在台灣，加上香港沿用普通法，奉行「屬地原則」，對發生在台灣的殺人案鞭長莫及，最終只能以在港洗黑錢罪名給陳同佳定罪。陳同佳今天刑滿出獄，各方都關注他的去向。

自從上周陳同佳表示希望赴台自首，台港兩地一直議論紛紛，港府表示願意配合及提供協助，惟台北當局擺出不合作姿態，要求香港必須承諾與台灣締訂司法互助協議，台方才會「收人」。台灣陸委會高談陳同佳「被自首」，將事件描繪成是政治陰謀。行政院長蘇貞昌更稱，北京和香港企圖將陳同佳送來台灣，藉以「合理化修例」，「我們不會上當」，台灣不會讓「逃犯隨便趴趴走」。言猶在耳，台北當局忽然「華麗轉身」，陸委會宣布，台方今天將派檢警赴港「押解疑犯」。

港府漠視民意強推《逃犯條例》修訂，引發反修例風暴，台灣藍綠陣營都承認，總統蔡英文在事件中政治得益不小，明年初大選形勢看好。台北當局透過密集政治操作，撈得大量政治本錢，當地輿論甚至形容，香港已經成為台灣綠營的「政治消費」的提款機，撳多少有多少。然而這次台北當局有關陳同佳的政治操作，卻似乎惹來反彈，除了藍營以子之矛攻子之盾，質疑蔡英文政府自閹司法主權，背離司法正義，一些法律界人士以至不少民眾亦覺得，殺人犯來台自首，沒理由不開門「收人」。

陳同佳赴台自首，台方若以平常心處理，事情完全可以作為一宗純刑事案件，依法正常在司法層面了結，然而總統大選臨近，台北當局會否輕易放下香港這部「政治提款機」，仍是一大疑問。無論是先前拒絕陳同佳入境，還是現在轉軚讓他投案，台北當局着眼最多的似乎都是政治盤算，現時只能期望台方以案論案，不要再讓陳同佳案橫生枝節，妨礙司法公義伸張。

■Glossary

twist : an unexpected change or development in a story or situation

vow : to make a formal and serious promise to do sth or a formal statement that is true

buzz : the sound of people talking, especially in an excited way