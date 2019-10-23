Study Abroad：Private schools in the UK

The argument goes that only 7% of the UK are privately educated, yet they assert a disproportionate influence on British public life, in particular in the media and politics, with Eton alone having produced twenty out of fifty-five prime ministers. Private schools give a significant head start to pupils. Not only are they well endowed with state-of-the-art facilities such as swimming pools, gyms, theatres and interactive whiteboards, they are also able to offer small class sizes, after-school tutoring, speaking lessons with native speakers for foreign languages, preparation for Oxbridge and more. In contrast, state schools are poorly funded in the UK. While quality varies greatly depending on the geographical location, state schools in disadvantaged areas lack qualified science teachers and other resources, with the result that the poorest students lag almost three years behind their wealthy peers.

Many contend that this is a "parentocracy", whereby the wealth and wishes of the parents matter more than the efforts and abilities of the pupil. They are not wrong. To send two children to private schools, a UK family needs to earn at least £150,000, meaning that only the richest 1% can really comfortably receive private education. There is, in fact, not much of a choice at all. Some even describe it as an "apartheid education system", segregating children by their socioeconomic status and hampering social mobility.

On the other hand, Eton's headmaster has said that the abolition of the best schools in the country will not improve the lives of those children who have been left behind, while others point to the extra £7.5 billion that would be needed to educate private school pupils joining the state sector.

