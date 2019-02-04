Pop around Town：Replacing the plastic straw?

Many say changing people's behaviour to protect the environment is not easy. But for most able-bodied people, the straw is something they can easily do without. Eliminating the use of plastic straws does not require a drastic change in behaviour. But there seems to be other reasons why there has been a focus on the straw. While some corporations, such as McDonald's, Starbucks, food service companies, and some airlines, advocate the banning of plastic straws, other companies have rapidly been developing new products to replace plastic straws.

In beverage stores, we find that the plastic straws have been replaced by a lot of novel (新穎的) items.

Some "green entrepreneurs" see a business opportunity, and have begun to manufacture things like sugarcane straws, paper straws, bamboo straws, wooden straws, silicone straws, glass straws, stainless steel straws, titanium straws and even sterling silver straws. Environmental groups have frowned upon (不贊成) this strange phenomenon. They point out that in order not to use plastic straws, consumers are encouraged to buy new products, but the carbon emissions generated by these alternatives are not always environmentally friendly. A stainless steel straw, for instance, is wrapped in a plastic sleeve! Other such so-called green products are sold in nice storage boxes, which are made of plastic.

Some companies propose making straws with biodegradable materials. "Biodegradability" is a new term that has recently become popular in plastic products. It seems to be a new good choice. But biodegradable materials still have risks. First, this business opportunity is essentially driven by government policy. If the policy turns, the original business opportunity may become a crisis, and the invested capital may be lost. Second, in the case of commonly used biodegradable plastic PLA (polylactic acid), it is no less easier to recycle than plastic because PLA contains various composite materials that are difficult to sift apart at the time of recycling. After all, the world does need an alternative to plastic, but we also need to understand the risks brought about by the fad of creating the alternatives.

■Writer's Profile

John Erni is a university professor at Hong Kong Baptist University. He thinks everyday culture is complex but always enchanting.