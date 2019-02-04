Editorial：Political manoeuvring in the row over suspect's surrender to Taiwan

In Hong Kong, the "territoriality principle" governs the handling of criminal cases, meaning that Hong Kong can exercise jurisdiction over criminal acts that have happened in Hong Kong only. The homicide case of Chan Tong-kai happened in Taiwan. All the important evidence of the crime is also there. Hong Kong's judiciary has been able to convict him of the other charges such as money laundering only. The fact that Chan is about to be discharged from Hong Kong prison this week does not mean an end to the case. In order to deliver justice on behalf of the victim and her family, it is necessary for the judiciary of Taiwan to handle the case.

The Taipei authorities have talked loftily about Chan's so-called "reluctant self-surrender", claiming that the Hong Kong authorities have "withheld a large amount of evidence from Taiwan". They demand that Hong Kong follow up the case by "keeping the suspect in custody and pressing charges against him", at the same time gathering evidence to prosecute him for homicide. However, Taiwan indeed has jurisdiction over the case because it occurred there. In view of the Taipei authorities' frequent emphasis on "safeguarding its sovereignty", it is hard to see why it wants to cripple its own judicial power this time.

Arguing that Chan had planned the homicide in Hong Kong, the Taipei authorities have accused the Hong Kong government of withholding the "multifarious evidence" of his action in Hong Kong. Regarding this accusation, the Taipei authorities might as well release the details concerned, so as to rid themselves of the doubt that they are employing conspiracy theories. Nevertheless, if we consider the legal row from a legal point of view, evidence of the suspect's plans to commit homicide is not necessary for the case to be heard in Taiwan. According to a criminal lawyer in Taiwan, only evidence for the homicide itself is necessary for the court to hear a homicide case. The suspect's plans beforehand or the motives for the crime are but one factor in sentencing.

Due to political considerations related to the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, there is not an extradition or judicial cooperation agreement between Hong Kong and Taiwan. However, there has been tacit cooperation between the law enforcement agencies of the two sides in the past. Several years ago, three suspects in connection with a body-in-cement murder case in Tsuen Wan fled to Taiwan. After a coordinated effort between Taiwan and Hong Kong, the three fugitives were at last sent by the Taiwan police to Taoyuan airport, where they boarded a plane to Hong Kong under the escort of Hong Kong police officers. As long as there is the intention to cooperate, there is always some way to overcome the obstacles no matter how many technical problems exist. Theoretically, this time the Taipei authorities can refer to the way Hong Kong police handled the body-in-cement case. The problem is whether it is willing to do so.

If we carefully examine the arguments put forth by the Taipei government and its Mainland Affairs Council, we can see that no matter how they put it, the stance of Taiwan is that Hong Kong should sign a judicial cooperation agreement with it before they can talk about the transfer of Chan. One can imagine that Taiwan would demand in the text of the agreement a confirmation of the statuses of the two signatories. What is called "equal status" by the Taipei authorities would in fact mean requiring the Hong Kong government to clearly recognise "The Republic of China" in the agreement in a departure from the "One China" principle.

明報社評 2019.10.22：政治操作凌駕公義 陳同佳投案遇障礙

台灣殺人案疑犯陳同佳願意赴台自首，本是一個積極發展，可以還受害人及其家屬公道，讓司法公義得以伸張，然而台北當局的態度，卻令事態變得相當複雜。陳同佳所有殺人罪證都在台灣，唯有台方可以依法治罪，台北當局卻堅稱陳投案背後「有陰謀」，云云，說來說去就是要港府背離「一個中國」框架，與台灣簽訂司法互助協議。合作貴乎誠意，障礙總可克服，只要雙方有心，無門亦可繞道，可惜陳同佳案目前的情况，卻是有門也開不了，追求司法正義的初心，遭政治操作所凌駕，叫人遺憾。

香港處理刑事案件，奉行「屬地原則」，犯罪行為要在香港發生，始有司法管轄權。陳同佳殺人案在台灣發生，所有重要罪證也在台灣，香港司法機構只能以洗黑錢等其他罪名給他定罪。陳同佳本周在港刑滿出獄，不代表案件告一段落，若要還死者及其家屬一個公道，始終需要台灣司法部門處理。

台北當局高談陳同佳「被自首」之說，又聲稱港方掌握「諸多證據未有交台方」，港方理應對陳同佳「續押追訴」，自行蒐證檢控陳同佳殺人。陳同佳案在台灣發生，台方對案件有司法管轄權，台北當局經常強調「捍衛主權」，沒理由自削司法主權。

台方認為陳同佳在港已有預謀犯案，質疑港府未有交出陳同佳在港的「諸多證據」，台北當局不妨公開交代詳情，以免有人質疑是渲染陰謀論，然而以法論法，在台灣，審理殺人案根本就不需要被告預謀殺人的證據，根據當地刑事案件律師說法，殺人案只需殺人部分相關證據就可審理，被告的預謀或犯罪動機只屬量刑參考因素之一。

礙於兩岸政治關係，香港與台灣沒有引渡或司法互助協議，可是兩地執法機關過去亦有合作默契，數年前的荃灣石棺案，3名疑犯潛逃台灣，最後台港雙方協調，由台灣警方將3人送往桃園機場，再由香港警員陪同疑犯坐飛機返港。政府與政府之間，只要有合作意願，技術問題再多，總有方法克服困難障礙，理論上，台方確可參考當時香港警方做法，問題在於台北當局是否願意。

細察台北政府和陸委會說法，台方的立場，說來說去就是要香港先與台灣簽署司法互助協議，才可談交人。可以想像，協議必須開宗明義，先確認締約方的名分地位，台北當局講的所謂「對等」，實際就是變相要港府在協議中明確承認「中華民國」，背離「一個中國」原則。

