Culture Express：Puppies' life choices

【明報專訊】LOOK at the little puppy! Isn't it cute! It's a cockapoo. Puppies also face major challenges in their growth. Just like the first two seasons, season III of the show looks at the phases of life puppies have to brace themselves for.
◆Programme Title: The Wonderful World of Puppies III 《汪汪育嬰室》 (12 episodes)
Series Producer: Ann-Marie Goodwin
Channel: TVB Pearl
Airdate: Starting October 29, 2019 (Tuesdays)
Airtime: 8:30pm◆
The programme introduces viewers to a star-studded line-up of adorable puppies and shows them the difficulties the dogs are facing bit by bit.
Some dogs have medical problems that might hinder their growth. Take a Hungarian vizsla pup named Gilbert. It has a leg condition and needs hydrotherapy (水療法) in order to get healthy again. Another dog known as Barley just starts its career as a rescue dog. Unfortunately it fears water. Well, a rescue dog that can't touch water is not so much a rescuer as a victim to be rescued. A litter of (一窩) Labradors is going to be trained as assistance dogs. Are they able to get along with one another?
Whether you are a dog lover or not, the show is perhaps a good and interesting opportunity to compare your infancy with that of puppies.
An update on the latest cultural events