Culture Express：Puppies' life choices

◆Programme Title: The Wonderful World of Puppies III 《汪汪育嬰室》 (12 episodes)

Series Producer: Ann-Marie Goodwin

Channel: TVB Pearl

Airdate: Starting October 29, 2019 (Tuesdays)

Airtime: 8:30pm◆

The programme introduces viewers to a star-studded line-up of adorable puppies and shows them the difficulties the dogs are facing bit by bit.

Some dogs have medical problems that might hinder their growth. Take a Hungarian vizsla pup named Gilbert. It has a leg condition and needs hydrotherapy (水療法) in order to get healthy again. Another dog known as Barley just starts its career as a rescue dog. Unfortunately it fears water. Well, a rescue dog that can't touch water is not so much a rescuer as a victim to be rescued. A litter of (一窩) Labradors is going to be trained as assistance dogs. Are they able to get along with one another?

Whether you are a dog lover or not, the show is perhaps a good and interesting opportunity to compare your infancy with that of puppies.

Text: Staff Reporter