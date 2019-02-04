Editorial：Donald Trump's double betrayal in the Middle East

Since elected president in 2014, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has done a mediocre job. The economy has been sluggish, and the country's attempt to join the European Union has met with setbacks. The ruling party has suffered heavy defeats in local elections. This explains why he is desperate to boost his popularity by targeting the separatists.

The US's intention was to bring down the regime of Bashar al-Assad. However, strong support from Russia, Iran and China has tipped the balance on the Syrian battleground. Trump is reluctant to foot the bill in the Middle East and is rushing to withdraw armies from the region. After the fall of ISIS, the Kurdish militia has become a "rump", as it were. So, the US struck a deal with Erdogan to ease tension between the US and Turkey and prevent Erdogan from leaning on Moscow further having purchased a surface-to-air missile system from Russia.

However, the attacks launched by Turkey have provoked a huge outcry in the international arena as well as in the US domestically. Trump was lambasted for selling out the Kurdish militia, its ally. As a result, he called on Erdogan to cease the military operation and even threatened to impose an economic sanction on Turkey and destroy its economy. This completely shows Trump's tendency to go back on his word. In a "double betrayal", Trump has sold out the Kurdish militia, its former ally, and then Turkey, a member of NATO.

The US's misguided policy has caused disruption to the Middle East. The ceasefire in Northern Syria is extremely fragile, and Turkey's occupation can be prolonged, giving the Syrian government army justification for advancing northward. The Damascus government might even announce that it will no longer honour the ceasefire between the US and Turkey. No sooner had the US army withdrawn from Manbij, a stronghold in Northern Syria, than Russia deployed its army in a former US military base to separate the Turkish and Syrian armies, assuming the role of a peacemaker. Last week Russian president Vladimir Putin even paid a high-profile visit to Saudi Arabia, an important ally of the US in the Middle East. Around twenty agreements and contracts were signed, covering many areas such as space technology and the joint effort to stabilise international oil prices. Global observers believe that following the US's strategic retreat, Russia will engage in Middle East affairs more actively and will fundamentally change the geopolitics of the region.

Last year, China replaced India to become Iraq's biggest trading partner, with bilateral trade exceeding US$30 billion. Iraq is also China's second biggest supplier of oil. This is something president George W Bush could not have imagined when he launched the Iraq war.

明報社評 2019.10.21：特朗普敘北雙重背叛 中東亂局新玩家紛現

今次是近年土耳其對庫族武裝的第三次大型跨境攻擊，對庫爾德族來講，成也美國、衰也美國，命運全操諸華府手上。庫族居於土耳其、敘利亞、伊拉克、伊朗4國交界地區，獨立建國是其長久夢想。當年美國為顛覆薩達姆政權，支持伊拉克境內庫族武裝，戰後賦予伊北庫族區半獨立地位，敘利亞內戰期間，美故伎重施，支持敘北庫族武裝，既削弱巴沙爾政府，又打擊ISIS恐怖組織。但伊敘兩國庫族坐大，刺激土耳其庫族離心傾向，令安卡拉如芒刺在背。

埃爾多安2014年當選總統後，政績乏善可陳，國內經濟不景，加入歐盟受挫，執政黨在地方選舉慘敗，故亟欲藉打擊分離勢力立威，提升民望。

美國原意想推翻巴沙爾政權，但在俄羅斯、伊朗、中國力挺之下，敘利亞戰場形勢翻盤逆轉。特朗普不願再在中東付鈔，急於撤軍，在打垮ISIS後，庫族武裝已成雞肋，遂與埃爾多安達成默契，既為緩和美土關係，又避免埃爾多安在購買俄羅斯防空導彈系統後，進一步靠攏莫斯科。

不料土耳其的攻擊不僅在國際上掀起軒然大波，在美國國內亦吵翻天，特朗普被轟出賣盟友庫族武裝。於是特朗普喊話要埃爾多安停手，更出言威脅經濟制裁，甚至會摧毁土耳其經濟。這充分反映特朗普出爾反爾的個性，最終釀成「雙重背叛」，既背叛昔日盟友庫族武裝，又背叛北約盟國土耳其。

美國的錯誤政策，吹皺中東一池春水。敘北的停火，極為脆弱，土耳其的佔領有可能長期化，令敘利亞政府軍北上有了正當理由，而且大馬士革宣布不會理會美土之間的停火協議。當美軍撤離敘北重鎮曼比季（Manbij）後，俄軍就進駐當地的前美軍基地，隔開土敘兩軍，扮演維和警察。俄羅斯總統普京上周更高調訪問美國在中東的重要盟友沙特阿拉伯，簽署約20項協議與合約，涉及從太空科技到合作穩定國際油價眾多領域。國際輿論多認為，隨着美國的戰略撤退，俄羅斯更加積極主動參與中東事務，將大大改變地區的地緣政治。

去年，中國已取代印度成為伊拉克最大貿易伙伴，雙邊貿易額逾300億美元，伊拉克也已是中國第二大石油供應國。這恐怕是當年發動伊拉克戰爭的小布殊總統發夢都想不到的結局。

■Glossary

aspire (to sth)：to have a strong desire to achieve or to become sth

rump：those few members of a group or organisation who stay after the others have left or been forced out

lean on：If you lean on someone or lean upon them, you depend on them for support