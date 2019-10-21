Ask & Learn聞問切：In time

【明報專訊】問：在一本書中看到這句：Jainism (耆那教) came in time to see action as truly violent only when accompanied by lack of care。請問 in time 是表示「來得及」的意思嗎？
答：In time 不錯是有「及時」、「來得及」的意思。
‧Mary was worried that she would be late for the meeting, but she got to the office just in time.
但除了這個意思外，in time 還有「逐漸」、「終於」、「遲早」的意思。讀者寄來的句子，應該是說耆那教發展初期對暴力的理解和後期不同，這裏 in time 應解作「終於」。
順帶一提，in time 和 on time 只是一字之差，意思就不一樣。In time 是「及時」，on time 是「準時」。
‧The bus got to the station on time. 巴士準時抵站。
‧The bus got to the station in time. 巴士及時到站（再不來，我就趕不及去機場了。）
譚景輝 (english@mingpao.com)