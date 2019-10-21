Ask & Learn聞問切：In time

答：In time 不錯是有「及時」、「來得及」的意思。

‧Mary was worried that she would be late for the meeting, but she got to the office just in time.

但除了這個意思外，in time 還有「逐漸」、「終於」、「遲早」的意思。讀者寄來的句子，應該是說耆那教發展初期對暴力的理解和後期不同，這裏 in time 應解作「終於」。

順帶一提，in time 和 on time 只是一字之差，意思就不一樣。In time 是「及時」，on time 是「準時」。

‧The bus got to the station on time. 巴士準時抵站。

‧The bus got to the station in time. 巴士及時到站（再不來，我就趕不及去機場了。）

■Have you got any questions about English usage? Don't hesitate to send them to us!

譚景輝 (english@mingpao.com)