【明報專訊】What is Teddy giving Angela? Oh, it's a special card he has made. There's no message on it, but I see a drawing of Angela inside a heart. And inside there is another heart! Oh, now I understand. Teddy is conveying (傳達) a message that says, "You are in my heart of hearts." What that means is that in the immeasurable (不可估量的) depths of his heart he treasures her.