A Journey Backwards : A truce with my Chinese physician

Since June, I have been suffering from recurring rashes and blisters, previously unknown in my life. Doctors have unanimously pointed to the mental stress I was under as a result of continuous exposure to institutional violence and irresponsible governance. However, none of them has been able to offer a fix to it. At my wits' end, I visited an old Chinese physician friend whom I haven't seen in years.

Dr Chan and I have always enjoyed little discussions about well-being. Her diagnosis has never failed to help. Inconveniently, however, we have never been able to agree on political ideals. In her world of medicine, order is more important than finding the root of social unrest that seems to be troubling so many of her patients. I have always acknowledged our differences and avoided visiting her during sensitive times like ours. Nothing is more traumatic than having to launch a debate while you are already sick. This time, however, I was prepared to be a quiet patient for once in the hope of getting well soon.

"There is something wrong with your immune system, my dear," said my physician, with an air of solemnity that scared me.

"What exactly does that mean?" I probed.

"Well, it means your body is overreacting to the slightest irritant, causing a casualty that is more damaging than the original intruders," she explained.

I couldn't help but provide a real-life analogy.

"So it's like shooting excessive tear gas at citizens with sticks and bare hands?" I asked.

She was clearly uneasy about it, but had to admit the similarities between the situations.

"Thank you! I think I can visualise what is happening in my body!" I was delighted.

"Good! Then I suppose you also realise the 'tear gas' has to stop before you can recover?" she was relieved.

"Yes! Precisely so," I answered and was pleasantly surprised at our temporary agreement over politics.

