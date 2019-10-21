名人教英文：用英文講「攬炒」

玉石俱焚有 mutual destruction 兩敗俱傷之意，當然不可以直譯做 jade and stone burning together，用英文道來，是指 something must be done whatever happens，有為達目的不擇手段、不惜一切代價的意思：at any cost、at all costs、whatever the cost。

‧He wanted her at any cost, even if it meant giving up everything he had. 即使要放棄他的所有，他也不惜一切要得到她。

‧Security during the president's visit must be maintained at all costs. 我們必須不惜一切手段嚴密保護總統來訪。

‧"We shall defend our island, whatever the cost may be..." — Winston Churchill「不管任何代價，我們誓死保護這個島嶼……」——邱吉爾。

要留意上述例句中，at ANY cost 係單數、 at ALL costs 多數會用眾數，而 whatever THE cost 又回到單數。

抗爭者用英文表達「攬炒」，絕大部分時間是一句：If we burn, you burn with us，若我們焚燒，你與我們一齊焚燒。但套用上述例句，也可以是：

‧We fight on, at any cost. 我們不惜代價繼續抗爭。

‧We soldier on, at all costs. 我們抗爭下去，不管代價地。

‧We stick it out, whatever the cost. 不管怎樣，大家「頂硬上」。

當然，這種攬炒、兩敗俱傷的講法，一般只屬委婉 euphemistic 的形容，就像詛咒人「死不足惜、唔死都冇用」，不會真的預備將人置諸死地。

而類似不惜一切的心態，英文亦可以叫做 whatever-it-takes mentality：Anything, including measures which may be extreme or wrongful, that is required to achieve an objective. 會用任何手段，包括過激或錯誤的，去達到目的。

例如 the mother will protect her baby, whatever it takes，「這個母親會不惜一切保護她的嬰兒」，這肯定是句正面的話；但看另外這句：

‧He is a whatever-it-takes guy.

這句話的含義，就要視乎上文下理了，到底是說這個人非常堅定勇往直前呢，還是形容他不擇手段橫衝直撞？

Whatever it takes 的同義詞，有 no matter what：

‧The protesters say they will persist, whatever it takes.抗爭者說，不管發生什麼事，他們都會堅持下去。

‧The young vow to persist, no matter what. 年輕人誓言，無論如何都堅持抗爭。

■文︰毛孟靜

電郵︰claudiabowring@gmail.com