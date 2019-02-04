Editorial : Paralysis in Legislative Council

The Legislative Council was occupied and damaged on July 1st. Its restoration has been mostly completed recently, allowing the legislature to reconvene and begin its new session on Wednesday. However, over the past two days, the Legislative Council has been in a state of dysfunction. On the day when the legislature reconvened, chief executive Carrie Lam was facing protests by pan-democratic lawmakers so vigorous that she had to leave the chamber after less than half an hour, thus becoming the first chief executive to fail to deliver a policy address in its entirety in the Legislative Council. The question-and-answer session yesterday was also attended by a highly charged atmosphere. It was suspended twice because of protests by pan-democratic lawmakers. More than ten lawmakers were sent off one after another, and Carrie Lam's speech was interrupted several times. At last questions from just three lawmakers, all of them pro-establishment, were answered.

When the government pressed ahead with the amendments to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance, it did so in complete disregard for public opinion, thus triggering a storm of protest. The difference between pan-democrats and the government as well as the pro-establishment camp has become irreconcilable. The relationship between the executive and legislative branches of government is rocky as never before. Violence on the street is growing in intensity, but the government has refused to back down, agreeing only to withdraw the amendment but at the same time stressing the need to stop violence and curb unrest. The pan-democrats, on the other hand, insist "five major demands, not one less". As both sides have divergent views on the issue, a break of the political deadlock is not foreseeable in the short term. Scenes of vigorous antagonism in the council that have been seen over the past two days might keep repeating for a certain period of time.

The storm over the amendments continues, accompanied by ever-increasing levels of violence. The pervasive mood that "if we burn, you burn with us" has not only spread across society, but also to the legislative chamber. The Finance Committee meeting last week had only one item on its agenda: the election of its chairperson and vice-chairperson. During the meeting, more than one pan-democratic lawmaker stressed that "it is impossible to convene a meeting when police brutality is not rooted out", arguing that the Legislative Council should handle the issue of police brutality first. Some pan-democratic lawmakers even claimed that as long as the government failed to address the demands, it would find it more difficult to request every dollar of funding than before, adopting the gesture that all matters have to be bundled with the political struggles at hand. Lawmakers from the pro-democracy and pro-establishment camps are at daggers drawn, and the antagonism has spread to every quarter of the chamber. Something as simple as the election of a committee's chairperson and vice-chairperson cannot be completed without some filibustering and wrangling. The Finance Committee spent around ten hours over two days on the election of its chairperson. As for the House Committee, a special meeting ran for nearly six and a half hours, but still a chairperson was not elected. The exercise has to be resumed today. When the election of the chairperson of a committee has proved to be so difficult, questions are being asked as to how the Legislative Council can function over the year.

In recent years, filibustering and quarrelling have become the rule rather than the exception in the Legislative Council. It has not been unusual for arguments to arise from sentiments. What happened to the proposed creation of the Innovation and Technology Bureau (one attempt fell through) and the proposed reform of the Medical Council (which ended in failure thanks to one person's filibustering) was very regrettable. However, what the Legislative Council could be faced with today is not filibustering and wrangling that targets a certain issue, but an all-out attempt to plunge the legislative council into paralysis through mutual destruction. The Legislative Council is not a rubber stamp. It has a responsibility to serve as a gatekeeper for citizens and ensure that public money is properly spent. At the same time, lawmakers have to ensure that some important matters and items of funding that have everything to do with people's livelihood are not affected by political disagreements.

明報社評2019.10.18：立法會癱瘓危機浮現 香港面臨「有限度運作」

立法會大樓經過4個多月復修，表面回復舊觀，可是內部政治裂痕卻愈來愈深，整個議會搖搖欲墜。

「七一」立法會遭佔領破壞，直至最近修復工作大致完成，得以在本周三復會，展開新年度會期，然而一連兩天，立法會實際都處於無法運作狀態。復會首天，行政長官林鄭月娥面對民主派議員激烈抗議，在立法會逗留不足半小時便離開，成為歷來首個未能在立法會內完整宣讀《施政報告》的特首；昨天的立法會《施政報告》答問會，場面同樣充滿火藥味。答問會兩度因為民主派議員抗議而暫停，先後有10多名議員被逐離場，林鄭發言多次被打斷，最終僅回答了3名建制派議員的提問。

政府漠視民意強推《逃犯條例》修訂，引爆反修例風暴，泛民跟政府和建制派勢成水火，行政立法關係陷入前所未有惡劣狀態。面對愈演愈烈的街頭暴力，政府拒絕屈服，僅允撤回修例，強調止暴制亂，泛民則堅持「五大訴求缺一不可」，雙方立場南轅北轍，政治死結短期內看不到有機會解開，過去兩天立法會的激烈對立場面，未來一段時間可能經常發生。

反修例風暴持續，暴力不斷升級，「攬炒」氛圍在社會擴散，同時亦瀰漫議事堂。上周財委會開會，議程只有一項，就是推選正副主席。會上不止一名泛民議員強調，「警暴未除仲點開會」， 認為立法會應先處理警察暴力問題；有泛民議員更表明，政府一日不回應訴求，以後每申請1元撥款都要比以前更艱難，擺出要將所有事情都跟眼前政治鬥爭綑綁在一起的姿態。泛民建制兩派議員劍拔弩張，對立對抗蔓延到每一角落，簡單如推選委員會正副主席，也要拉布纏鬥一番。財委會花了兩日合共約10小時會議，方能選出主席；內務委員會召開近6個半小時的特別會議，仍未能選出主席，要在今天再續。連推選委員會主席也如此艱難，未來一年立法會可以怎樣運作下去，實在叫人懷疑。

近年立法會拉布吵鬧已成「家常便飯」，意氣之爭亦非鮮見，由當年拖垮設立創科局，到「一人拉布」拉倒醫委會改革，無不令人搖頭感慨，然而現在立法會可能出現的情况，已不止是針對個別具體議題拉布纏鬥，而是全面「攬炒」癱瘓議會運作。立法會並非橡皮圖章，有責任為市民把關，確保公帑善用；與此同時，議員亦應確保一些關乎民生的重要事項和撥款，不受政治紛爭影響。

■Glossary

rift : a serious disagreement between people that stops their relationship from continuing

attend : to happen or exist at the same time as something

all-out : using or involving every possible effort and done in a very determined way