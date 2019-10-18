A Little English：The gods must be crazy 2

Now, these two are best friends and it's thanks to them that humans have managed to survive up to now. Fear kept them safe and Hope gave them strength. Even so, the pattern of mankind's repeated idiotic behaviour, which is known as History, would test the patience of any god.

"Well, why don't you have a go and see if you can frighten them into behaving better?" Fear answered Hope with a nod and a wave. Instantly, people everywhere were seized with fear. Some sensibly went home at once and checked to make sure their family and friends were safe.

"Oh, well done, my dear colleague," commented Hope.

"It's kind of you to say so but many are still running about outside in panic, spreading suspicion and terror. I seem to have made matters worse, I'm afraid..."

"Not to worry — just leave it to me," said Hope and gave a gentle breath.

Many people stopped dead in their tracks and looked at the sticks and stones in their hands. Gunfire ceased and bombs stopped falling. As if, suddenly, they had come to their senses and realised that the way to the future is not by destruction, but by construction. Friends trusted one another again and neighbours no longer viewed each other with suspicion and envy. Families were reunited. It seemed too good to be true. It was.

Hope gave a sigh and said to Fear, "See those small groups still running amok down there?"

"Yes, they are beyond our reach. The idealists will do what they feel they ought to do until Death comes for them."

"Why waste such a precious thing as Life?" asked Hope, puzzled.

"You'll have to ask them! They seem a little crazy and they keep saying we are crazy!"

■Something to do

Word games are amusing but they are only games. It is easy to get carried away by catchy slogans. Always think for yourself. Stay cool and try a little rap of your own. Here's a start — choose your words, choose your weapons:

Black / White, Day / Night,

Dark / Bright, Wrong / Right,

Peace / Fight, Calm / Fright,

Stay / Flight, Left / Right ...

Text: A Lamb