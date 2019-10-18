Coming up for Air：A letter to my children

You might be asking yourselves: how can an entire city die? Isn't a city mostly houses, shops and schools? Not really. A city is all of those things, of course, but there's one thing that makes a city a city — that is the people who live, work and study there.

Right now many, I would say most, of the people in our city are very angry and scared.

They are angry because they are being bullied and hurt by a few very powerful people and the bullies who work for them.

They are scared because the people being bullied can't do anything to stop this bullying. If they try — for example by telling the bully he or she is wrong or even hitting the bully back — they will get yelled at, beaten even harder, and eventually put in jail.

If you are being bullied at school you will at some point go to a grown-up, like a teacher or a parent, for help. But what if the bully is stronger than the grown-ups? What if she can tell the grown-ups what to do, and if they don't listen, call on her bully friends to teach the grown-ups a lesson?

Can you imagine having to wake up every day for the rest of the school year knowing that you will be bullied at some point later that day, and that no one will be able to do anything about it? Scary, huh?

That's what life is like for most people in this city now. Every time they leave their homes for work, to shop, to see friends, there is a chance they will be bullied. It might be that they are wearing a piece of clothing that the bully doesn't like, or because they look at one of the bullies the wrong way, or because they are standing in a spot the bully wants to stand in. There is no rhyme or reason to when and why someone will get bullied. But it happens all the time.

You often ask me when the protests will end. My answer now is the same as it has been before: "I don't know". I don't know because the bullies are still out there making people angry and scared. And the only way people can fight back against these bullies is by protesting.

I hope I haven't scared you by writing you this letter. It is important to me that you know what's going on around you during this very difficult time. There probably won't be a fairy tale ending to all of this. But there will be plenty of heroes. These heroes won't be anything like Superman or Batman. They will be regular people like yourselves. Caring, curious, courageous people with simple pleasures and big dreams.

Love,

Dad

■Writer's Profile

Albert Wan is the co‑founder and proprietor of Bleak House Books, an English language bookstore in San Po Kong.

Email: albert@bleakhousebooks.com.hk