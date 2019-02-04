Editorial：Bricks and mortar are no cure for political problems facing HK

The new measure is to substantially raise the cap on property value under the programme for a mortgage loan of maximum cover of 90% loan-to-value ratio from $4 million to $8 million. One only has to save $800,000 and pay the sum down on a flat to become a first-time home owner.

Property prices in Hong Kong are so high that few young people relish becoming home-loan slaves. However, many, especially those in their early thirties, still want to be married and set up home. There is high demand for flats among them. Now it is difficult to find apartments priced under $4 million. Although many young professionals and new couples have enough income for mortgage payments, they are beset by the down payment. Some cannot but rent their dwellings for over $20,000 a month, while others turn to their parents for help. Some, to help their children own their apartments, even take the financial risk of obtaining second mortgages on the flats in which they live. To a certain extent, the government intends to help young people get on the property ladder by making use of financial maneuvering. To cross the down payment threshold, a first-time home buyer only needs to obtain a bank mortgage and pay the reinsurer extra money every month. They no longer need their parents' help or have to "work" to pay their landlords.

Land and housing are burning issues in Hong Kong. It is necessary for the government to think and act outside the box. But it should also exercise caution. After all, there were reasons why measures like providing rent allowances and raising the property price limit for mortgage loans were not taken. Possibly the government just flip-flopped on the matter in the light of the prevailing circumstances. Their pros and cons have not essentially changed. Take the property price limit. Young people who want to own their flats may rely on the government instead of their parents. Nonetheless, the government must not ignore the risks facing home buyers or the possibility of the measure pushing up property prices.

The government has stressed that the maximum debt-to-income ratio will remain unchanged and be capped at 50%. A first-time home buyer has to prove that they can afford their mortgage instalments. However, the HKMC Insurance Limited has added, even if one fails the bank stress test, one may still apply for a maximum 90% mortgage loan if one adjusts one's insurance premium. The measure of relaxing mortgage and insurance payments poses banks no extra risk. And reinsurers will perform sufficient risk management. It is certainly home buyers that take the most risk. A 10% down payment will get one on the property ladder. But that means it takes a mere 10% plunge in property prices to push one into negative equity.

Given the public sentiment, it might help curb people's scorched-earth mentality to meet some citizens' home purchasing expectations. But it will solve no political problems. After all, the government ought to find ways to untangle the political Gordian knot. It must not shy away from the problem forever.

明報社評 2019.10.17：助民置業勿忘風險 政治死結仍待化解

反修例風暴持續多月，香港未知何時才能「雨過天青」，行政長官林鄭月娥新一份《施政報告》，在化解亂局方面未見重大舉措，民生政策重點落在土地房屋，當中議論最多的，是放寬按揭保險計劃的樓價上限。

根據新措施，按揭證券公司為首置人士提供九成按揭保險的樓價上限，由400萬元大幅提升至800萬元，意味首置人士只需儲夠80萬元首期，就可以做業主。

香港樓價高企，很多年輕人不甘做「樓奴」，惟亦有不少青年，特別是30歲出頭的一群，希望成家立室，對置業有殷切需求。現今樓價400萬元以下單位難尋，很多年輕專業人士和新婚夫婦縱有足夠收入供樓，卻苦於無錢應付首期，有人迫於無奈租樓，每月租金隨時要花超過2萬元；有人則選擇「靠父幹」支付首期，部分父母為幫助子女置業，不惜冒財政風險，連自住物業也拿來做二按。政府放寬按保樓價上限，某程度是以財技協助年輕人「上車」，首置人士找銀行做按揭，只要每月向再保險公司多付一些錢，就可跨過首期門檻自置物業，不用「靠父幹」，亦毋須租樓幫業主「打工」。

香港土地房屋問題水深火熱，政府改變思維破格行事，有其必要，惟亦要小心行事，畢竟租金津貼、放寬按保樓價上限等舉措，過去不做必有原因，就算政府認為此一時彼一時，現在可以推行，可是措施的利與弊並沒有根本改變。以放寬按保樓價上限為例，有意置業的年輕人可以由「靠父幹」變成「靠政府幹」，可是置業風險和刺激樓價的問題，當局亦不能忽視。

政府強調供款入息比率不變，仍以50%為上限，首置人士要證明「供得起」，然而按證保險公司補充，首置人士如未符合銀行壓力測試，也可透過調整保費申請最高九成按揭貸款。放寬按保措施，銀行不會有額外風險，再保險公司亦必然做足風險管理，承擔最大風險的一定是置業人士。一成首期可以上車，意味樓價跌一成就可能變成「負資產」。

觀乎當前香港民情，滿足部分市民置業期望，或許有助遏抑「攬炒」心態，卻不能解決政治問題，政府始終需要設法解開眼前政治死結，不能永遠迴避。

■Glossary

set up home：to start living in a new place

dwelling：a house, flat/apartment, etc. where a person lives

flip-flop (on sth)：to change your opinion about sth, especially when you then hold the opposite opinion