英語雞精班：Before the law sits an interpreter

當law and order 和 rule of law都被翻譯成法治，英文的細微分別就被狠狠抹掉。據 Oxford English Dictionary， law and order側重於法律被遵守的一面，即Laws regarded as obeyed or enforced，和它的 controlling influence。而 rule of law 則着重法律的 authority and influence，特別是當法律被視為 a constraint on individual and institutional behaviour，不但限制個人，也限制機構。

橘越淮而枳，將rule of law 和 law and order都譯作法治，反過來就難免把治安譯作rule of law。《史記》卷十有一句「古者殷周有國，治安皆千餘歲」。但即使長治久安，也不代表治百姓以法；治百姓以法，所引之法不保證是善法。除了法治，中英法律用語還有林林總總的互譯問題。筆者近日到香港大學出席一個《香港雙語法制》新書發布會，深感法庭傳譯和法律翻譯的重要，接下來的五期會再分享。捷克作家卡夫卡有一短篇 Before the Law，筆者唸書時看的是Ian Johnston的英譯本，還記得開首一句是Before the law sits a gatekeeper。現實是Before the law also sits an interpreter。

《香港雙語法制：語言與翻譯》書介系列六之一

文：林爾雍

鳴謝：香港大學出版社