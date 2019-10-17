Word Puzzle

1. The opposite of "fast asleep": _____ awake.

3. Preposition which can mean "containing": "A book _______ puzzles".

5. A way of doing things.

8. Adjective describing the perfectly flat surface of something.

10. Abbreviation for "Saint".

11. Moved through the water, like a fish or duck.

■Clues Down

2. A special liquid that is used to colour cloth.

4. When a colour becomes lighter and less strong, it is said to _____.

6. What is the result of this little division sum: 2468/1234?

7. Makes enquiries about.

9. To pull along, like a small strong boat pulling a big heavy barge.

■by David Foulds