名人教英文：Take something the wrong way 誤解某事

【明報專訊】Lesley: Oh dear, I wish I'd kept my mouth shut.
萊斯利：唉，我少說句話就好了。
Greta: Why, what's happened?
格蕾塔：為什麼？發生了什麼事？
Lesley: Well, I met Gaby Harbin yesterday for the first time in ages.
萊斯利：我很久沒見加比．哈賓了，昨天又碰到她。
Greta: Oh, isn't she the new boss of Cosmic Fashion?
格蕾塔：啊，她是宇宙時裝那個新老闆吧？
Lesley: That's right, and I know she comes from a very ordinary background so I congratulated her.
萊斯利：不錯。我知道她的出身十分平凡，就給她道賀。
Greta: Well, what's wrong with that?
格蕾塔：那有什麼不妥當？
Lesley: Well what I said was that she had done pretty well for someone who came from her background and she took it the wrong way.
萊斯利：我當時說，以她的出身而言，她可謂成就不凡。誰知言者無心，聽者有意。
Greta: Ah, she thought you were talking down to her, not complimenting her.
格蕾塔：她以為你不是稱讚她，而是以紆尊降貴態度跟她說話。
Lesley: I suppose so. But I didn't mean to do that at all. I really admire her.
萊斯利：想是如此。但我完全不是那個意思，而實在是欣賞她。
Greta: Oh dear, you have to be so careful how you say things. People can be so touchy.
格蕾塔：唉，說話真要很小心，人家可能神經過敏。
Take 的一個意思，是「理解」或「看待」，例如 to take something seriously / lightly 是「重視 / 輕視某事物」。To take something the wrong way 即誤會某些說話或行為，往往因而感到不快，例如：An innocent comment taken the wrong way can lead to much resentment（一句話言者無心，但假如聽者有意，會深感憤恨）。
■作者︰古德明
專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。