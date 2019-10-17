名人教英文：Take something the wrong way 誤解某事

萊斯利：唉，我少說句話就好了。

Greta: Why, what's happened?

格蕾塔：為什麼？發生了什麼事？

Lesley: Well, I met Gaby Harbin yesterday for the first time in ages.

萊斯利：我很久沒見加比．哈賓了，昨天又碰到她。

Greta: Oh, isn't she the new boss of Cosmic Fashion?

格蕾塔：啊，她是宇宙時裝那個新老闆吧？

Lesley: That's right, and I know she comes from a very ordinary background so I congratulated her.

萊斯利：不錯。我知道她的出身十分平凡，就給她道賀。

Greta: Well, what's wrong with that?

格蕾塔：那有什麼不妥當？

Lesley: Well what I said was that she had done pretty well for someone who came from her background and she took it the wrong way.

萊斯利：我當時說，以她的出身而言，她可謂成就不凡。誰知言者無心，聽者有意。

Greta: Ah, she thought you were talking down to her, not complimenting her.

格蕾塔：她以為你不是稱讚她，而是以紆尊降貴態度跟她說話。

Lesley: I suppose so. But I didn't mean to do that at all. I really admire her.

萊斯利：想是如此。但我完全不是那個意思，而實在是欣賞她。

Greta: Oh dear, you have to be so careful how you say things. People can be so touchy.

格蕾塔：唉，說話真要很小心，人家可能神經過敏。

Take 的一個意思，是「理解」或「看待」，例如 to take something seriously / lightly 是「重視 / 輕視某事物」。To take something the wrong way 即誤會某些說話或行為，往往因而感到不快，例如：An innocent comment taken the wrong way can lead to much resentment（一句話言者無心，但假如聽者有意，會深感憤恨）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。