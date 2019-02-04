Editorial : Violence in Hong Kong must stop

To the business community, political risk has long been of crucial importance. Hong Kong became an international hub of finance and trade not only because it had a solid foundation for the rule of law and a free flow of information, but also because it had extremely low political risk. Freedom and democracy are highly prized by Hong Kong people. A social atmosphere that is peaceful, rational and open also makes foreign investors feel that Hong Kong is a society of maturity, so much so that many top talents around the globe are willing to pursue career advancement in Hong Kong. Rome wasn't built in a day. But it takes only a slight difference in thinking to destroy Rome. Over the past few months, the level of violence has kept rising. The foundation on which Hong Kong relies for its success is under continuous destruction, so are the core values that society treasures most. The latest survey of its member companies conducted by AmCham in Hong Kong shows exactly the crisis at hand in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong has undergone momentous change in its "microclimate" and "macroclimate". The emergence of political risk could bring about structural change that remains in the long term. The "microclimate" has changed in a way that the division and antagonism in Hong Kong society is deepening, and some people "have sworn not to stand on the same ground" with mainland China. It is by no means easy to close a Pandora's box of violence. As for the "macroclimate", the struggle between China and the US has become white hot, and Hong Kong, found in the gap between the two countries, is already in quite a passive position. Now some Hong Kong people have chosen to stand with the US and are actively cooperating with the US in its effort to contain China. In other words, there is a fundamental change to its previously passive role that it played. The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act to be adopted by the US Congress marks exactly the watershed in this change. Choice determines the trajectory. Hong Kong having come to such a point, the era of zero political risk might be gone forever.

The storm over the amendment originated from the government's disregard for public opinion. No doubt it is the government's responsibility to facilitate political reconciliation. As for whether or not to push up the level of violence, the ball is in the public's court. To stop violence now is not to surrender to the powers that be, but to save Hong Kong from destruction.

Violence befuddles the mind and easily gives people the illusion that violence can empower people to fight for their political objectives. It makes people forget that violence is uncivilised and irrational in nature. One goes down the path of evil when one wrongly believes in violence. There are still many people who connive at violence. One of the reasons is that they have ignored the profound and lasting destruction violence can cause Hong Kong and only see the political struggle at hand. The latest survey conducted by AmCham in Hong Kong is an important warning sign.

