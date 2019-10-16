AV Bi-weekly：This is how they walk

The legacy of The Beatles has lasted over half a century since 1962 and will live on. Behind the evergreen band was Sir George Martin, the four musicians' producer, arranger and mentor. In a TV interview, Martin explained briefly why The Beatles became teen idols internationally almost overnight: "(they were) such engaging people, their charisma, they made me laugh." His passing in 2016 saddened his family, Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and frontman Paul McCartney, as well as the Fab Four's fans. Sir George Martin had guided the band's career all along and produced over 700 records, enabling the sparking off of the Beatlemania.

Fifty years past the release of The Beatles' final album, Giles Martin, son of Sir George, commemorates the musical work of the band and the contribution of his dad by reissuing Abbey Road. Giles, who served as his dad's ears during his teenage years, is an experienced record producer in his own right. His new stereo remix of the album completed at Abbey Road Studios was released exactly 50 years after the original version, which ranked number one for 17 weeks, was out.

"Because", the eighth track from the album, is a personal favourite. Penned by John Lennon and credited to Lennon-McCartney, it was inspired by Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata", played by Yoko, Lennon's widow. On upsetting days, let its three-part harmony and orchestral accompaniment and the MTV's calming blue palette and surreal animation carry you away and soothe your heavy heart.

'Because'

Ah-ah, because the world is round, it turns me on

Because the world is round

Ah-ah, because the wind is high, it blows my mind

Because the wind is high

Ah-ah, love is old, love is new

Love is all, love is you

Because the sky is blue, it makes me cry

Because the sky is blue

Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah ...

■Glossary

legacy 遺存

commemorate 紀念

palette 用色風格

surreal 超現實的

■Quiz

Part I: Circle the correct answer:

(1) Which option is NOT true? Abbey Road is ...

a. the name of a road in London.

b. the title of The Beatles' 1969 and 2019 albums.

c. the name of Sir George Martin's business.

(2) Circle the incorrect statement.

a. Giles Martin gave his dad assistance when producing The Beatles' albums.

b. The new version of Abbey Road was remixed at the studio with the same name.

c. Yoko, Lennon's wife, doesn't play any musical instrument.

Part II: Refer to the song and answer the following question:

(3) Which is the message of the song?

a. Love isn't easy as there are so many obstacles.

b. True love doesn't die and it is pure.

c. Love is unpredictable like the weather.

■Audio: link.mingpao.com/14262.htm

Text by Venny Lai, a former Language Instructor at the PolyU and an experienced teacher of English Language and Literature

(Audio files provided by John W)