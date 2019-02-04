Editorial：Distressing emergence of home-made bombs and lone-wolf attacks

Last weekend, multiple districts across Hong Kong were again in the grip of overwhelming violence. There are trends that are extremely dangerous. Anyone who loves and treasures Hong Kong, regardless of political standpoint, should speak out against such acts.

The police's law enforcement actions have triggered repeated controversies. There was yet another controversy concerning their maltreatment of someone who works in the media last weekend. An injured driver working for a news organisation has complained that he was subjected to violent treatment inside a police station, where he was detained for more than two hours before it was arranged that he could be sent to hospital. At the same time, the arrest of a doctor at a scene of conflicts at Tseung Kwan O has also angered his colleagues in the hospital where he works. They have accused the police of making indiscriminate arrests. The police must follow the law and regulations when taking law enforcement action. However, even if one is unhappy about the police, it does not mean one should "answer violence with violence" or even attempt murder. Of the two weekend incidents of violence that have received the most attention, one was the use of a home-made roadside bomb to target a police car. The other was the attack on a police officer by slashing his neck at close quarters.

There was a time when the term "roadside bomb" appeared frequently in TV news. In Iraq or Afghanistan, remotely controlled roadside bombs were often used by radical militias, terrorists or the Taliban to attack US troops or the military police of the governments. No one would have imagined that similar incidents might also happen in Hong Kong.

While the "debut" of home-made bombs is distressing, the so-called "lone wolf" style attacks are equally disturbing. In the eyes of counter-terrorism units in the West, it is impossible to guard against "lone wolves". Even with full counter-terrorism intelligence, there is no guarantee that "lone wolf attacks" can be completely eradicated. During MTR operation hours last weekend, a "lone wolf" hurled two petrol bombs in the direction of the turnstiles at Kowloon Tong station. At that time, there were many citizens inside the station. The assailant completely disregarded the safety of the public. On Sunday, an officer had his neck slashed by a sharp weapon near Kwun Tong MTR station. That incident also smacks of a "lone wolf" attack. It is understood that the suspected assailant is a secondary school student who is only 19 years old. If sentenced heavily to prison, he will have forfeited his otherwise highly promising life. How can one not feel distressed at this?

Violence destroys the rule of law. Hate poisons people's minds. Hong Kong must prevent the fire of hate and violence from spreading as soon as possible - not to enable the smooth conduct of the District Council elections next month, but to save Hong Kong from being wiped out at once.

明報社評 2019.10.15：炸彈登場獨狼割警頸 暴力不遏勢毁掉香港

反修例風暴持續，外界憂慮的場面一一成真，繼汽油彈浪潮、有人實彈中槍，周日旺角更首度有土製炸彈爆炸，雖然事件無人受傷，然而已勾起六七暴動遍地「菠蘿」的歷史記憶。警方執法惹來爭議，不代表極端暴力報復行為可以接受，不管埋身割頸或是土製炸彈襲擊，都是企圖謀殺，不僅足以置人於死地，行兇者一生前途也可能盡毁。由獨狼式縱火攻擊到路邊炸彈，過去數天暴力升級情况令人憂心不已，社會人士必須停止合理化暴力，拒絕過火文宣操作，提醒年輕人勿讓仇恨蓋過理智、不顧後果行事。

剛過去的周末，暴力又一次在香港各區氾濫，當中一些苗頭趨勢極其危險，不論任何政治立場，只要是愛惜香港的人，都應該發聲勸阻。

警方執法屢惹爭議，這個周末又鬧出不當對待新聞機構人員風波，有受傷的新聞機構司機投訴在警署內受到暴力對待，遭扣留超過兩小時後才獲安排送院。另外，警方在將軍澳衝突現場拘捕一名醫生，也惹來醫院同袍不滿，質疑警方濫捕。警方執法必須依法守規，然而就算對警方有不滿，也不代表應該「以暴易暴」，甚至企圖殺人。這個周末最受注目的兩宗暴力事件，一是針對警車的土製路邊炸彈，二是有警員遭埋身割頸。

曾幾何時，「路邊炸彈」一詞經常出現在電視新聞。在伊拉克和阿富汗，激進民兵、恐怖分子和塔利班不時以遙控路邊炸彈襲擊路經的美軍或政府軍警，無人想過香港竟然也會出現類似事件。

土製炸彈「派上用場」叫人憂心，「獨狼」（或稱「孤狼」）式襲擊同樣令人不安。西方反恐部門眼中，「獨狼」防不勝防，就算反恐情報工作做足，也無把握杜絕「獨狼」施襲。這個周末，九龍塘港鐵站營運期間，有「獨狼」向閘機方向投擲兩枚汽油彈，當時站內仍有不少市民，行兇者的行為完全罔顧公眾安全。另外，周日觀塘港鐵站附近發生的利器割頸襲警案，亦有「獨狼式」襲擊影子。據了解，涉嫌行兇者僅為一名19歲中學生，萬一監禁重囚，斷送大好人生，豈能不叫人愀心悲痛。

暴力摧毁法治，仇恨荼毒人心，香港必須盡快遏阻仇恨和暴力之火蔓延，目的不是為了讓下月區議會順利舉行，而是避免香港毁於一旦。

■Glossary

lone wolf：someone who prepares and commits violent acts alone, outside of any command structure and without material assistance from any group

maltreatment：the act of treating someone cruelly or violently

militia：a military force whose members are trained soldiers but who often have other jobs