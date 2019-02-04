Australian in HK : I am a protesters' leader? — 1 million views!

Unbeknown to me, a woman made a video of me speaking with the protesters. She and her video were featured in a HKEJ Facebook post, claiming I was a leader of the protesters. The post has had more than one million views: https://www.facebook.com/hongkongeconomicjournal/videos/vb.139543009419663/1341231752708109/?type=2&theater

In fact, while I support most of the protesters' aims, I totally denounce the use of violence and I urge people to imitate one of the world's greatest protesters, Mahatma Gandhi, who used only peaceful means to achieve his aims.

And I hope that Carrie Lam will imitate Nelson Mandela who had the wisdom and humility to dialogue with his enemies, thereby saving his nation from civil war. Lack of dialogue in Hong Kong has bred radical vandals.

■Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

Website: www.v2catholic.com

E-mail: jdwomi@gmail.com

audio link.mingpao.com/15210.htm