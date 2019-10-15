John Larrysson's Column : Prima facie

In the Hong Kong Fugitive Offenders Ordinance the wording is in clear English and does not use Latin. The Fugitive Offenders Ordinance includes section 23(1): "Any supporting document or other document which is duly authenticated is admissible in evidence in any proceedings under this ordinance without further proof." This sentence (along with other subsections) means that the court is required to believe without further proof that the other country's government has not given false evidence.

Since the proposed amendments to the fugitive law will allow extradition to any place, that will include many countries whose legal systems are much worse than that north of the border. It might be reasonable to be generous with safeguards and change this section.

In a functioning democracy the amendments would be subject to intense negotiation back and forth, until healthy compromise could be reached. Hong Kong is not such a place. Protesters have not been calling for reasonable and proper changes, but the withdrawal of the whole amendment. There have only been calls to prevent any extradition at all. No compromise, no negotiated settlements and no agreements. Robbers, rapists and murderers must be protected; at least that seems to be what the protesters are demanding.

■Audio and full text: link.mingpao.com/15488.htm