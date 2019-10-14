Ask & Learn聞問切：掌握長句子讀法

答：讀者的疑惑或許源自錯誤理解句子結構。試設想於句中 I think 前後多加兩個comma，像括號一樣把它區分出來。 這樣一來，I think 就變成所謂的 parenthetical remark（附加註解），也就是說，我們可以把它抽出來，而並不會影響句子的意思。

加了comma 之後，句子變成：

‧XXX's quiet, and yet also miraculous resistance to that violence may, I think, be interpreted as self-immolation for peace.

因此， may 不應該和 I think 連讀，變成may I think，而應和後面的 be interpreted 一起理解，即 may be interpreted。

正確掌握長句子的讀法，以上例子正是一個好開始，大家可多加注意。

