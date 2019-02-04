A Journey Backwards : On the allegations of police sexual assault

Detained following the 31 August Prince Edward MTR incident, Ng claimed to have been taken to a dark room and sexually assaulted by the police. She urged the Vice Chancellor to stand by his students and condemn police brutality against her and other protestors. As of the time of writing, the demand was not met.

While the above accusations remain allegations at this point, just like many prior ones, sceptics of such claims should think twice before dismissing the claims all too soon. Such scepticism is often a mix of scrupulous reasoning and a mounting disapproval of the ongoing protests. Under frequent exposure to inconvenience, street violence and police brutality, it is tempting for one to sweep aside alarming signs of human abuse entangled in a stream of events which are becoming hard to follow. But to dismiss the alleged victims on such grounds is anything but helpful, let alone humane.

In accordance with the vulnerable rule of law in Hong Kong, the defendant is given the benefit of the doubt. The Hong Kong Police has every right and power to defend themselves against increasing claims of assault. Given their plummeting support among citizens, internal complaint channels would not yield the desired legitimacy. A case brought before an independent commission of inquiry or an open courtroom would be a lot more plausible.

Last night after the conversation, a student teared up at the Vice Chancellor. "Why is it so hard for you to condemn police brutality?" she asked. An even easier question would, perhaps, be "why is it so hard to investigate alleged police brutality and prove the accusations wrong with an evidenced report?"

