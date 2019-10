【明報專訊】It was the middle of summer and Webster fell asleep (入睡) in the sun. When he awoke, he nearly jumped out of his shell. "Oh, Winnie! My dear, how you've changed! From being such a cute little seed, you've grown into an absolutely beautiful flower!" Winnie almost blushed (臉紅). "It pays to have faith," she said. "Keep believing (相信), and some day soon you're sure to grow up into a handsome flower too!" Grow (up) into means to change size and shape as one ages.