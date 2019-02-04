Editorial : A cash handout is not advisable

The Legco building was occupied and sabotaged on 1st July. After months of reconstruction, the Legislative Council is set to reconvene next Wednesday at long last. The arrangement of the government is such that Carrie Lam will deliver the policy address at Legco that day. However, judging from the highly charged atmosphere in society, it is uncertain whether Carrie Lam can head to the Legco building as planned. The possibility of a videotaped delivery cannot be ruled out.

But there is no denying that the content of the policy address is more important than the form of its delivery. This year's policy address coincides with the anti-amendment storm. Not only is the government required to address the chaos we are facing and pressure from a rapid economic downturn, but it also has to continue to look towards the future and tackle deep-seated problems such as land and housing. Hong Kong will never be the same again following the anti-amendment storm that is more than four months old now. The government can no longer tackle a problem in the old way. The upcoming policy address will provide an opportunity for the government to show its willingness to put aside its elitism and press ahead with reform to tackle the long-standing problems so that citizens can see justice is done. However, just when the government seeks to break the mould and pursue change, it has to find the solution rather than rush into any solution.

Since the anti-amendment storm began, many political parties have proposed a universal cash handout. Some have suggested handing $8,000 to every adult permanent resident in Hong Kong, which will cost $50 billion. Some have even suggested raising the amount to $10,000 for not only every Hong Kong adult, but also every restaurant and retailer. As the District Council elections are approaching, "it does not hurt" for political parties to demand such a cash handout. However, from a political or economic point of view, a universal cash handout is not a sensible idea. The government should not leave the matter undecided until the budget early next year. It should say no to the idea now.

The anti-amendment storm is growing in intensity. While this might be remotely attributable to deep-seated conflicts in society, a political problem requires a political solution. To address public sentiment, the establishment of an independent commission of inquiry to unearth the truth is still the root-and-branch solution that is called for. The majority of those who have come out to oppose the government are not grass-roots citizens who are in a financially precarious position. They are mostly young people from middle-class families, and most of those who support them have a middle-class background. A universal cash handout of $10,000 will not soften their stance. Those who are unhappy with the government will only take the handout as a contemptible approach to buy off people and will only be even more repelled by the government. To the handful of "valiant" protesters, they will conveniently use the cash handout to bolster their combat equipment.

As the Hong Kong economy slides rapidly, the government can be faced with a fiscal deficit anytime. Public money has to be spent properly. Just because the government boasts fiscal reserves of over one trillion dollars does not mean that it can spend the money rashly.

明報社評2019.10.11：施政報告多做實事 全民派錢不應考慮

立法會下周三復會，行政長官林鄭月娥當天會以何種方式宣讀《施政報告》，惹來不少揣測，然而較諸形式，更重要是《施政報告》有何具體措施，應對眼前亂局和社會深層次矛盾。

立法會7．1遭佔領破壞，經過數月復修，下周三終可復會。根據當局安排，當天林鄭將到立法會宣讀《施政報告》，可是現時社會氣氛緊張，林鄭能否赴會仍是未知之數，不排除《施政報告》最終要以預錄方式發表。

當然，比起發表方式，《施政報告》內容更為重要。今年《施政報告》遇上反修例風暴，政府不止要設法應付眼前亂局和經濟急速下滑壓力，同時也要繼續放眼長遠，處理土地房屋等社會深層次問題。經歷4個多月反修例風暴衝擊，香港已經不再一樣，政府不可能再用以往一套來處理問題，今次《施政報告》是一個機會，展示當局願意放下精英心態，厲行改革處理積弊，多讓市民看到公義，可是政府破格求變之餘，也要避免藥石亂投。

反修例風暴以來，先後有不同政黨提議全民派錢，有人主張向全港所有成年永久居民每人派8000元，預料涉款500億元，有人甚至建議派夠1萬元，不僅所有成年港人，連每間食肆和零售店舖都有份。區議會選舉在即，對政黨來說，爭取派錢當然「無壞」，可是從政治和經濟等角度而言，全民派錢不是明智之舉，政府毋須留待明年初《財政預算案》再作決定，現在就應該向全民派錢說不。

反修例風暴愈演愈烈，遠因也許涉及社會深層次矛盾，然而政治問題政治解決，化解這場危機，說到底還是要政府回應民情；成立獨立調查委員會還原真相，仍是釜底抽薪之道。現時走出來反對政府的，主力並非生計朝不保夕的基層市民，而是大群來自中產家庭的年輕人，支持他們的市民，很多也是中產背景。政府全民派錢1萬元，不會軟化他們的立場。不滿政府的市民，只會視派錢為收買入心的低級伎倆，對當局更為反感；對於小撮「勇武」分子來說，政府派錢，正好方便他們添置戰鬥裝備。

隨着本港經濟急速下滑，政府隨時出現財政赤字，公帑更要用得其所，不能恃着有逾萬億元財政儲備，就輕率亂花。

■Glossary

reconvene : if a meeting, parliament, etc. reconvenes or if sb reconvenes it, it meets again after a break

break the mould : to change a situation completely, by doing something that has not been done before

sensible : practical