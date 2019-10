Ask & Learn聞問切：已售物業

若要表達「A類物業指在2000年12月31日尚未賣出但在截止日期(2002年12月31日)前已售物業」,應用Type A properties refer to those that had not been sold as of December 31, 2000 but had been sold before the cut-off date of December 31, 2002或Type A properties refer to those that were not sold as of December 31, 2000 but were sold before the cut-off date of December 31, 2002?

答:

首先須假設這句話是在2002年12月31日後說的,所以句子所說的都是過去的事。然後我們才再想應該用過去式(were / were not sold)還是過去完成式(had been / had not been sold)。

就讀者所提供的資料,我會傾向用過去式,因為我想不到句中有何信息須以過去完成式表達,故 were / were not sold 已能達意,沒有必要用 had been / had not been sold。

遇到這種情况,我會以簡馭繁,選擇最簡單的說法。這其實也是語言運用的一個好指引。

