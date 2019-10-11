Have a Light Read：Don't be a yes-person

By Matthew Syed

John Murray Press; 320 pages

◆Author's profile

Matthew Syed is a journalist and was the English number one table tennis player for many years. He got a first class degree at Oxford.◆

Matthew Syed believes that success for a team is all about problem solving — and to effectively solve real-world problems we need to employ diverse thinking, which he calls cognitive diversity. This means not just relying on one person's knowledge, skills or intelligence, but involving the whole team in the decision-making process. That might sound like echo chambers, group think or decision-by-committee, which tend to favour the least imaginative, least risky ideas that everyone agrees on, but it in fact turns this on its head (推翻) by suggesting that the most effective problem-solving teams are comprised of people with very different perspectives and ways of thinking. By being a diverse group — rather than homogenous (同類的) — truly creative, innovative and forward-thinking solutions can be developed.

Rebel Ideas draws together findings from psychology, economics, anthropology and even genetics in explaining why and how cognitive diversity works. Case studies are used to illustrate how it can work — and how lack of it can lead to monumental (巨大的) failure.

Whilst the main focus is on team dynamics and decision-making, Syed also looks into how individuals can also use this approach to listen to opinions different from their own, develop an "outsider mindset" and challenge hierarchies through constructive disagreement when they see that something vital is missing from the decision making process. Don't be a yes-person. Don't be afraid to be a rebel. Bringing alternative ideas and perspectives to the table can shed new light on challenges and lead to fresh ideas and solutions.

By Kelly and Walsh