Editorial：Say no to violence in schools

Four months into the anti-amendment storm, the level of violence continues to climb. More and more young students are at the forefront of the protests, and the proportion of secondary school students who have been arrested has risen significantly recently. Over the first hundred days of the protests against the amendment, around 40 children and young people under the age of 16 were arrested, making up 3% of the total. This percentage has risen to around 4.4% recently. More than one hundred young people under the age of 16 have been arrested.

Violence corrodes the mind. A moment of rashness could result in big mistakes anytime. Not even adults are necessarily immune to this, let alone junior secondary school students who are not fully developed mentally. In both of the two recent incidents in which police officers were attacked and guns were fired, it was a secondary school student who was shot. A 15-year-old boy has been charged with throwing a Molotov cocktail at the police, while a 13-year-old boy has been charged with rioting. In the latter case, the defendant is the youngest on record to be accused of the crime. Before school began in September, many people already expressed concern about politics seeping into schools. They appealed for a relatively peaceful environment for learning in schools. But the reality turned out to be the opposite of what they had hoped. The restlessness in society is spreading across schools, while the arrests of some students' peers have had a snowball effect, causing even more students to go to the frontline or even engage in violent activities.

That secondary school students concern themselves about society is a good thing. When students encounter emotional problems and want to express their views, schools should respect them. However, political mobilisation in schools is another matter. When violence on the street ratchets up, so much so that casualties can happen anytime, schools, parents, the education sector and people in society have a responsibility to persuade students to stay away from violence rather than participate in it. Otherwise a single slip might become something they regret for life. What is regrettable is that many people are still mincing their words. In effect, they are conniving at violence. Some people are prevaricating because of political pressure, while some, owing to their political stance, have failed to disown violence. These people have diluted the effort to discourage violence, and it is the younger generation who will suffer ultimately.

The politicisation of schools has become reality. Any school can find itself in the eye of a political storm anytime. All sides in society should leave schools alone and allow them to handle matters with the professionalism of an educator and give children who have done wrong a chance to reform in the spirit of "teaching regardless of social background". No doubt schools and teachers should set an example so as not to give others a pretext to criticise them. It is inappropriate to instil their own political stances and contentions into the next generation. One extremely unhealthy trend recently is that people of different political stances have pressured schools to "take a stand" whenever a politically sensitive incident is triggered.

Hong Kong is engulfed by a spectre of violence. Everything those violent people do not approve of has become a target of attack. From the MTR, "blue shops", people of a different view and schools, the list of their targets of attack is becoming longer and longer. When it has become the norm that people are threatened by violence, it will be the complete collapse of a civilised society. All sectors in society must prevent this from happening in Hong Kong.

明報社評 2019.10.10：校園捲入暴力漩渦 武鬥必須全力阻遏

反修例風暴參與者低齡化，接連有中學捲入政治漩渦，有校園更遭衝擊破壞。

反修例風暴持續4個月，暴力不斷升級，愈來愈多年幼學生在前線出現，中學生被捕比例近期顯著上升。反修例風暴首百天，16歲以下被捕兒童及少年約有40名，相當於總數3％，最近有關比例已升至約4.4%，迄今有過百名16歲以下者被捕。

暴力腐蝕人心，一時衝動隨時鑄成大錯，就連成年人也不能倖免，何况是心智尚未成熟的初中生。最近發生的兩宗襲警開槍案，中槍者都是中學生，有15歲男生被控向警方投擲汽油彈，更有13歲男童被控暴動罪，是有紀錄以來年紀最小。9月開學前，不少人已關注政治滲入校園情况，呼籲讓學校有一個相對平靜的上課環境，然而事與願違，社會躁動氣氛在校園擴散，朋輩被捕更掀起雪球效應，令更多學童走到前線，甚至參與暴力活動。

中學生關心社會是好事，有學生情緒感到困擾，希望表達意見，校方亦應尊重，然而在校園進行政治動員，又是另一回事。當前街頭暴力愈演愈烈，隨時搞出人命，校方、家長、教育界和社會人士均有責任勸喻學童遠離暴力，更不應參與其中，以免一失足成千古恨，遺憾是仍有很多人支支吾吾，變相默許暴力，有人因為政治壓力顧左右而言他，有人因為政治立場未與暴力割席，令勸阻效果大打折扣，最終受害的是下一代。

校園政治化已成眼前事實，每一間學校隨時有可能成為政治暴風眼，各方應給予學校空間，讓校方本着有教無類精神，以教育專業態度處理問題，讓犯錯學生有改過機會。當然，校方和教師必須以身作則，以絕批評口實，在課堂將個人政治立場主張灌輸給下一代，都是不恰當做法。近期一個極不健康的趨勢，是一旦有學校鬧出政治敏感事件，不同立場人士都紛紛施壓，逼校方站隊歸邊。

當前香港正被暴力陰霾籠罩，但凡暴力分子看不過眼的，都成為攻擊對象，由港鐵、「藍色商戶」、不同政見者以至學校，這份攻擊清單正變得愈來愈長。當暴力威嚇別人成為常態，就是一個文明社會全面崩壞之時，各界必須阻止這一情况在香港發生。

■Glossary

snowball：a situation that develops more and more quickly as it continues

ratchet up：to increase, or make sth increase, repeatedly and by small amounts

reform：to improve your behaviour