Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】■Clues Across
1. The name of the century before the present one: the _____ century.
4. Perfect; the best possible.
7. Kept clothes in place by using strings running through small holes.
8. A transparent container used for drinking liquids; no handle.
10. The main city in the north part of Vietnam.
11. Holding a thing between your hands and pressing them together: _____ it.
■Clues Down
1. Shapes with three perfectly straight edges.
2. People of greater height than average could be described as _____.
3. Causing a substance to become less soft: _____ it.
5. When two things are the same then one is _____ to the other.
6. "Water, water everywhere" covering millions of square kilometres: an _____.
9. A single item of footwear.