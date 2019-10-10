Word Puzzle

1. The name of the century before the present one: the _____ century.

4. Perfect; the best possible.

7. Kept clothes in place by using strings running through small holes.

8. A transparent container used for drinking liquids; no handle.

10. The main city in the north part of Vietnam.

11. Holding a thing between your hands and pressing them together: _____ it.

■Clues Down

1. Shapes with three perfectly straight edges.

2. People of greater height than average could be described as _____.

3. Causing a substance to become less soft: _____ it.

5. When two things are the same then one is _____ to the other.

6. "Water, water everywhere" covering millions of square kilometres: an _____.

9. A single item of footwear.

■by David Foulds