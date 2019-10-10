名人教英文：Spinning in one's grave 死不瞑目

萊斯利：你認為這齣戲怎麽樣？

Katya: Well, I don't often go to the theatre and I haven't seen very much Shakespeare, but I was a bit shocked.

卡佳：我不多看戲劇，看莎士比亞戲劇更少，但看時覺得有點匪夷所思。

Leslie: Oh, why was that?

萊斯利：為什麽？

Katya: Well I didn't expect to see so many men's parts played by women.

卡佳：我沒料到這麽多男人的角色由女人扮演。

Leslie: Oh, that's been going on for a long time. And I thought the women playing men were terrific.

萊斯利：這做法由來已久啦。我認為那些女扮男裝者演得很好。

Katya: Well I think Shakespeare must have been spinning in his grave with women playing men in his plays.

卡佳：莎士比亞假如知道女人扮演他戲劇裏的男人，泉下大概都不能安枕。

Leslie: You forget that women weren't allowed to act in Shakespeare's time so all the women's parts were played by men, or rather boys. So what's wrong with the other way round?

萊斯利：你忘了莎士比亞時代，女人不得演戲，所有女人的角色，扮演者都是男人，說準確點是男孩。現在情况反過來，有何不可？

Katya: Well it just doesn't seem right to me.

卡佳：我總是覺得不妥當。

Leslie: Oh, come on, you're old fashioned. You've got to keep up with the times.

萊斯利：唉，你太古板了，要跟上潮流啊。

■英文成語 to turn (over) in one's grave 直譯是「（死者）在墳墓裏轉過身來」，也就是「死不安息」、「死不瞑目」的意思。這成語現在或改作 to spin in one's grave（在墳墓裏旋轉），是加强語氣說法：「旋轉」當然比「轉身」更見不安寧，例如：Now that the Kuomintang has become heavily reliant on the Chinese Communist Party, Chiang Kai-shek must be spinning in his grave（國民黨現在十分依賴中國共產黨，蔣介石一定死不瞑目）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。