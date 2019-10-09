周街學英文：避免使用話題化結構

For the university students, they are not satisfied with the lack of say in the formulation of university policies. (╳)

University students are not satisfied with the lack of say in the formulation of university policies.（大學政策） (ˇ)

Regarding / Concerning the medical benefit of the organisation, it is not very appealing. (╳)

The medical benefit of the organisation is not very appealing.（公司的醫療福利） (ˇ)

以上兩句句子主語（即university students / the medical benefit）清楚明確，我們不需運用for或regarding/concerning 帶出主語，然後再用代名詞重複之。這並不表示句首不能運用for或regarding，只要後面的代名詞並不意指相同的主語即可，例如：

Regarding / Concerning the medical benefit of the company, we need to take steps to first improve the dental coverage.（有關公司的醫療福利，我們需要……） (ˇ)

作者簡介﹕香港理工大學英文系研究助理教授，為政府、大專院校、專業機構等擔任英語顧問。

文︰陳美寳博士