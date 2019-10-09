Study Abroad：Flygskam

I think about climate change a lot. How can I not? It relates directly to the future wellbeing of our species. Sea levels are rising, extreme weather events are becoming more frequent, species are going extinct en masse (全體), and climate refugees are having to leave their ravaged homes. Recently, I have become somewhat of a climate activist. On the 20th of September, I, along with four million others around the world, went on a global climate strike to protest governments' inaction on the climate crisis. At school, I created an Environmental Society with a few friends, educating pupils, selling plastic-free products at our "EcoShop", introducing a meat-free Monday, and so on.

However, as an overseas pupil, I have attracted some criticism of my frequent flying, which looks hypocritical as I rail against public indifference towards climate change. My detractors have a point: if I care so much, why do I still fly? I struggled with the dilemma between seeing my beloved family and wrecking the planet. Fortunately, after some research, I've found a third way: travel by train and ship. No, I'm not mad. It's possible to travel from London to Hong Kong by rail. The train will go from London to Paris, Berlin, Warsaw, Moscow, across Siberia to Beijing, where I can take the high-speed rail back to Hong Kong. The whole journey will take me at least eight days. While travelling there and back would take up a considerable part of my holidays, I am sure that I will enjoy the gradual change of scene and culture, as well as the breathtaking view as I travel across Eurasia.

Alice Sze has been boarding in the UK for more than four years. She loves languages. Apart from Chinese and English, she studies Italian, French, Spanish, Japanese, Latin and Ancient Greek.

