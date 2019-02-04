Editorial：People's livelihood threatened by spiralling violence

After the government enacted the Prohibition on Face Covering Regulation by invoking the ERO last Friday, masked protesters continued to turn out on the following days to demonstrate across many districts. The police fired tear gas and made arrests, while a small batch of violent activists wilfully committed acts of arson and vandalism. The Mass Transit Railway, a target of endless attacks over the past two months, was finally "brought to its knees". All train services were suspended at one time. And despite all the efforts to resume operation, the MTR is nearly semi-paralysed, seriously affecting the commuters in the city. The violent activists even attacked systematically public utilities like traffic lights, Chinese-funded institutions and what they call "blue-coloured businesses". Chinese-funded banks suffered sabotage and around one-tenth of all ATM machines in the city were out of order. A journalist was injured by a petrol bomb. Citizens with a different political view were gang beaten and brought to "vigilante justice". Some were hospitalised after being beaten unconscious.

Such apocalyptic scenes of riots would have been absolutely unimaginable in Hong Kong four months ago, but it is exactly the reality right now. The MTR has already said that as violence further escalates, they are running short of spare parts for its facilities, making maintenance more and more difficult. If vandalism continues, MTR services may possibly be affected in the long run. The MTR is the backbone as well as the lifeline of transport in Hong Kong. Although it has received many negative remarks from citizens because of its frequent mishaps in recent years, if it really turns out that the MTR cannot operate normally for a long period of time, the severe domino effect on people's livelihood as well as society in general will be unimaginable.

Hong Kong has plunged into a vicious cycle of violence. The improper handling by the government and the often controversial acts by the police force are responsible for the long delay in restoring calm. That said, if we let violence escalate incessantly, that will only lead to the destruction of Hong Kong in the end. The invocation of the ERO by the government to ban face covering has raised controversies over possible violation of the Basic Law and the Human Rights Law. The level of dissatisfaction felt by opponents has kept rising. But the most appropriate way out is to deal with the legal problem through judicial procedure. Over the past few days, the High Court has twice refused to grant temporary injunctions to block the implementation of the Prohibition on Face Covering Regulation, the reason being that the action taken by the government coheres with its purpose of curbing violence and stopping unrest. At the same time, it has also said that it wants to process the related application for judicial review as soon as possible, hopefully within this month, to see whether the invocation was unconstitutional or unlawful. At this moment, it is necessary for society to restore calm first and wait for the court's ruling, rather than allow violence to further spiral.

明報社評 2019.10.08：暴力肆虐散播恐懼 市民基本生活不保

《禁止蒙面規例》生效後，全港多區發生嚴重暴力事件，大型商場避禍關門，港鐵僅能提供有限服務，連24小時無休的便利店黃昏前亦要全線休息，恍如宵禁。過去的周末香港已處於半癱瘓狀態。政府引用《緊急法》有爭議，反對者縱有質疑和不滿，不等於小撮暴力分子可以藉辭瘋狂升級暴力，肆意縱火破壞圍毆「私了」等行為必須譴責。引用《緊急法》是否合憲，應該交由法庭定斷，不應訴諸暴力。暴力吞噬香港，無政府狀態若隱若現，現在莫說穿衣顏色要思前想後，連順利安全歸家、在櫃員機提取現金等「基本日常」也沒有保證，市民誠惶誠恐，香港何去何從，叫人憂心不已。

政府上周五引用《緊急法》訂立《禁止蒙面規例》，連續數天都有示威者蒙面，在港九多區遊行抗議，警方施放催淚彈並採取拘捕行動，小撮暴力分子則肆意縱火破壞，近兩個月不斷成為攻擊對象的港鐵，終於「不支倒下」，一度全面停駛，即使之後勉力運作，實際也迹近處於半癱瘓狀態，市民出入大受影響。暴力分子還有系統地攻擊交通燈等公共設施、中資機構，以及他們眼中的「藍絲商戶」。多間中資銀行均遭破壞，全港一成櫃員機無法運作。有記者遭汽油彈擊中受傷，不同政見市民遭圍毆「私了」，有人昏迷送院。

這些末世暴動景象，4個月前根本無法想像會在香港發生，然而這就是眼下實况。港鐵已表示，由於暴力攻擊變本加厲，零件買少見少，維修愈來愈難，倘若破壞持續，港鐵服務有可能長時間受影響。作為香港交通樞紐命脈，港鐵近年屢生事故，市民多有怨言，然而一旦港鐵真的長期無法如常運作，對民生以至整體社會所造成的骨牌效應，嚴重程度實是不敢想像。

香港陷入暴力惡性循環，政府應對失當、警方執法屢惹批評，令局勢遲遲未能緩和，可是任由暴力不斷升級，最終只會毁掉香港。政府引用《緊急法》禁止蒙面，惹來違反《基本法》和《人權法》爭議，反對者不滿情緒上升，訴諸司法程序處理法律問題，是最恰當做法。過去數天，高院以政府做法與止暴制亂目標相符為由，兩度拒絕頒布臨時禁制令阻止《禁止蒙面規例》實施，惟同時亦表示，希望在本月內盡快處理司法覆核申請，審理引用《緊急法》有否違憲違法。當前社會需要先冷靜下來，等待法庭裁決，而不是任由暴力升級。

