Culture Express : Let's party like it's 1927

Soon to be on the big screen, the work will perhaps impress the audience with the majestic grandeur (皇室氣派). The story takes place in 1927. The King and Queen visit the Crawley family and someone wants to assassinate the monarch. The royal visit will make Downton's future uncertain. We expect to know more calculations (算計), more secrets and perhaps more royal etiquette. How does the story end? Series creator Julian Fellowes wrote the script and the audience will soon meet the original cast at the cinema.

Title: Downton Abbey (《唐頓莊園》)

Release Date: 17 October 2019

Director: Michael Engler

Language: English (with Chinese subtitles)

Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Michelle Dockery, Maggie Smith

Category / Duration: Drama / 122mins

■Text: Staff Reporter