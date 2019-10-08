英語 Guide : Rules are meant to be broken?!

Some people equate a good command of English with the ability to produce grammatically correct sentences. But is it that simple? Please try the language awareness task below.

Language Awareness Task

Q1• Which announcement sounds better to you?

(a) Thank you for travelling by MTR.

(b) Thank you for travelling with MTR.

Q2•Is the following grammar rule about each other and one another still valid?

◆ Use each other if you are talking about two people.

◆Use one another if you are talking about more than two people.

Q3• Is it always wrong to say "the most easiest"?

Q4• Is one of the 2 sentences below wrong?

(a) Your order will ship in three days.

(b) Your order will be shipped in three days.

Q5• Do you agree with the following?

"If I were you" is more correct than "If I was you."

Commentaries

(1)As second-language learners or users of English, we sometimes think of grammatical accuracy as application of established grammar rules. If a usage violates a grammar rule that we are familiar with, we may conclude that it is "wrong".

(2)Real-life English, however, is changing all the time. For example, a Google search will reveal that "If I was you" is used more often than "If I were you", the form presented in traditional grammar references (Q5). Today, few native speakers will still distinguish between each other and one another (Q2).

(3)In real-life communications, people sometimes deliberately deviate from the conventional grammar rule to create a special communicative effect. One example is when native speakers say, in informal English, "the most easiest way to find the answer is ..." for emphatic purposes (Q3).

(4) On top of grammatical accuracy, knowing when to say what is also important. Hence, although 1(a) and 1(b) are both grammatically correct, given the situation in which it is said, 1(b) is more appropriate (Q1).

(5) Grammar is not a linguistic straitjacket (束縛), but a communicative resource. It enables us to express our ideas more precisely and effectively. "Your order will ship in three days" conveys a greater sense of immediacy than "Your order will be shipped in three days" (Q4).

(6) The above examples highlight the importance of language awareness which, according to British linguist Ronald Carter, is an enhanced consciousness of, and sensitivity to, the forms and functions of language. In Hong Kong, writer Perry Lam has named this ability English Quotient.

(7)In each of the upcoming articles for this column, I will focus on one grammar issue, and tease your mind with corresponding language awareness tasks. I hope this will not only raise your sensitivity to language, but will also show you that language learning is fun.

■By Dr Paul Sze, a Chartered Linguist and a current honorary professional consultant of the CUHK Faculty of Education.