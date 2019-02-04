Editorial : Uncertainty about Sino-US trade wars

Though US officials including Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross have recently said that the Hong Kong issue will affect the outcome of the talks, the anti-amendment storm actually began before the Shanghai talks took place in July. Furthermore, the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act in the US Congress will have a limited effect on the mainland in practice. It is unlikely that the Hong Kong issue will have a significant effect on the talks.

The recent impeachment enquiry against President Trump launched by the US House of Representatives, in contrast, might bring new uncertainty to the trade talks. Some analysts believe that the impeachment enquiry might divert Donald Trump's attention away from the trade war and put him under pressure. This might force him to seek a limited trade deal with China in a bid to win more support for himself at such a crucial juncture for his political career. At the same time, the US economy is showing signs of recession. The recent figures of the ISM manufacturing and non-manufacturing purchasing managers' indices (PMIs) have both hit the lowest points in years. The weak economy has dampened demand for imports and might reduce the trade deficit, thus alleviating the trade imbalance between China and the US. In fact, the recent global economic crises have invariably relieved tensions between China and the US, with the US more willing to cooperate with China to stimulate the economy. Last week the WTO's ruling on tariff disputes between the US and the European Union initiated a new round of tariff war between the two regions. With foreign as well as domestic setbacks threatening to add to his plight, Trump could indeed soften his stance in trade talks with China.

But on the other hand, the Chinese economy is also facing downward pressure. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows that China's manufacturing PMI was 49.8% in September, meaning that the index has been under the boom-or-bust threshold of 50 for five months in a row. In the same month the non-manufacturing business activity index fell slightly from 53.8% to 53.7%. At the same time, the African swine flu has caused a shortage of pork, which has sent the price of pork rocketing. In August the price was up 46.7% on the same period last year. When an economic downturn is coupled with inflation, there is a danger of "stagflation". This has aroused a lot of anxiety in Beijing. Furthermore, mainland exports were down 1% in August on one year ago, while exports to the US tumbled by 16%. All this shows that the Sino-US trade war is hurting China's foreign trade.

There is a lot of uncertainty facing this round of high-level trade talks between China and the US. It is unlikely that both sides will reach a deal. Outsiders are pinning their hopes on the APEC summit to be held in mid-November in Chile, during which Xi Jinping and Donald Trump might meet. However, judging from the developments of the impeachment enquiry, it is not entirely certain that Trump will attend the meeting. It is even more unrealistic to expect that a Xi-Trump summit will resolve the trade war.

明報社評2019.10.07：北京華府各有所短 中美貿談現新變數

新一輪中美高級別經貿磋商本周四（10日）起將在華盛頓舉行，中方代表、副總理劉鶴與美方代表、財長梅努欽及貿易代表萊特希澤將繼續談判。

雖然美國商務部長羅斯等官員最近表示香港問題會對貿談結果產生影響，但反修例風暴早在7月上海談判前已經發生，而且美國國會的《香港人權與民主法案》對內地的實質影響有限，香港問題應該不大可能對這輪貿談產生太大影響。

相反，新近發生的美國眾議院對總統特朗普發起的彈劾調查，可能給貿談帶來新的變數。有分析認為，彈劾調查既分散了特朗普對貿易戰的注意力，又給特朗普造成壓力，可能迫使他尋求與中方達成有限的貿易協議，以便為自己的政治生涯關鍵時刻贏取更多支持。同時，美國經濟正發出衰退的信號，近期公布的製造業及非製造業採購經理指數（PMI）都見多年新低。而經濟疲軟導致的進口需求減少，或會令貿易逆差下降，有利於緩和中美貿易不平衡。在近幾次全球經濟危機中，中美關係都有所緩和，美國也較願與中國合作，以刺激經濟。上周世貿組織（WTO）對美歐關稅訴訟的裁決，開啟了新一輪美歐關稅大戰，如果內外交困雪上加霜，特朗普確有可能軟化對華貿談立場。

但另一方面，中國經濟同樣面臨下行壓力，國家統計局數據顯示，9月份中國製造業PMI為49.8%，已經連續第5個月處於50%榮枯線下方；同月非製造業商務活動指數亦從8月的53.8%微降至53.7%。與此同時，非洲豬瘟導致的豬肉供應短缺令肉價飛漲，今年8月較去年同期上漲46.7%。這種經濟放緩與通脹上行並存的「雙碰頭」情况，有「滯脹」潛在危險，引起北京的高度憂慮。而內地出口在8月份也較一年前下降了1%，對美國出口更是急跌16%，顯示中美貿易戰正在損害中國外貿。

本輪中美高級別貿易談判面臨諸多變數，很難寄望會達成協議，而外界把中美貿易談判突破的契機寄託在11月中旬在智利舉行的亞太經濟合作組織（APEC）峰會期間的「習特會」上，但依現時彈劾案進展情况看，特朗普屆時是否與會，都還存有變數，指望下次習特會解決貿易戰更不切實際。

■Glossary

impeachment : The impeachment of a senior official is the process of charging them with a crime that makes them unfit for office.

divert : to take sb's thoughts or attention away from sth

juncture : a particular point or stage in an activity or a series of events